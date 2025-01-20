You only need these five stretches to unlock tight hips, according to a stretchologist

Tight hips after a long day of sitting? You’re not alone. But, according to Stretchologist, Rachele Gilman, an expert in movement, tight hips are more than just about struggling to touch your toes or sit comfortably at your desk.

“When your hip mobility is limited, it affects your entire body's movement patterns, forcing you to compensate in ways that can lead to back pain, knee problems, and poor posture,” says Rachele. “Whether you're squatting at the gym, sitting on a plane, or going for a run, restricted hip movement can turn everyday activities into potential sources of discomfort.”

You don't have to sit in despair though as Rachele has shared a simple stretch routine that will help to open up your tight hips from a range of angles and improve overall flexibility. You won’t need any equipment either, so you can do them anytime, anywhere, with just your body and a little space. If your posture could also do with a little TLC, then make sure you check out her top three stretches for your chest, shoulders and neck.

1. Knee to chest stretch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"This is a great stretch to relax the hips, glutes and thighs, which can pull on pelvis and lower back," says Rachele. "It also helps alleviate lower back tension and promotes spinal flexibility."

How to:

Lie on back, both knees bent, feet flat on floor

Extend left leg along floor and flexibility toes

Draw right knee toward chest

Clasp hands either behind thigh or at top of shinbone

Keep spine lengthened, tailbone on floor

Avoid lifting hips

Hold for 20 seconds then repeat on the other leg, do this three times

2. Butterfly stretch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This stretch is ideal for beginners and if you suffer from back pain, as it doesn't require you to lie down. "Not only does the butterfly stretch give an excellent stretch in the hips and groin area by opening them up, but it helps relieve lower back tension," says Rachele.

How to:

Sit with the soles of your feet pressed together and draw your heels as close to the groin as comfortable

Take hold of your feet with both hands, sitting tall, and lengthening through spine

Gently press your knees toward ground using your elbows, keeping your back straight, and avoid rounding the spine

Press and hold for 30-45 seconds, do this three times

3. Kneeling hip flexor to quad stretch

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For those who sit for very long periods a day, Rachele highly recommends this stretch. "It opens up the front of the hips and thighs to counteract prolonged sitting," she says.

How to:

Start in a kneeling position with your right foot forward and knee at 90 degrees

Place your left knee on ground (use padding if needed)

Keeping your torso upright, and back straight, gently press the hips forward while maintaining neutral spine

Drop your tailbone under and don't let your rib cage flair

For quad stretch, reach back with right hand to grab left foot

Pull heel toward buttocks while maintaining forward hip position

Press and hold for 30-45 seconds. Repeat on opposite side and do this three times

4. Pigeon stretch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This a pose that's also used in Pilates and yoga because, as well as opening up the hips, it can relieve built up lower body tension. "It's a deep hip opener that increases mobility and can help with chronic hip or back pain," says Rachele.

Begin on all fours and bring your right knee toward your right wrist

Place your right ankle in front of your left hip

Slide your left leg back and point your toes

Flex the front foot and (if comfortable) walk your hands forward to fold the upper body forward

Hold for 45-60 seconds. Repeat on the opposite side and do this three times

5. Seated figure four

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, there are no excuses for not being able to incorporate this stretch into your working day, as you can do it straight from your chair. "It targets psoas, piriformis, hip flexors, hamstrings and quads while increasing hip mobility and protecting the lower back."

How to:

Lie on back with knees bent, feet flat on floor

Cross right ankle over left thigh near knee

Keep right foot flexed to protect knee

Thread hands through gap to hold back of left thigh

Gently pull left thigh toward chest

Use right elbow to press right knee away gently

Keep low back pressed into floor

Hold for 25 seconds

Repeat on opposite side

Hold for 25 seconds, then repeat on the opposite side and do this three times