A stretchologist says these are the three moves we should be doing everyday for better posture

Poor posture can have a negative impact on our everyday lives, in ways that you may not even realise. Aside from bodily aches and pains, it can also lead to poor balance, cause headaches, and even difficult breathing. Recent figures from the Office of National Statistics reveal that 2.9 million of us are suffering from neck and back problems, thanks to the sedentary lifestyles we live. But, by consciously factoring regular movement into our days we can undo the effects of poor posture.

Rachele Gilman, a stretchologist , and co-founder of the luxury wellness retreat Eat Move Sleep , is an expert when it comes to moving our bodies effectively. She’s shared her three favourite exercises that you can incorporate into your day for a healthier posture. “But, consistency is key,” she insists.

These movements mainly target the neck, shoulders, back and hips, the main areas we often experience tension in due to sitting all day. They don't require any fancy equipment either (just a towel), so whether you're at work, or home, you can easily give them a go!

Lunges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Benefits: "Lunges help improve hip flexibility and promotes better overall posture by encouraging proper spinal alignment and opening the hip flexors, which often become tight from prolonged sitting," says Rachele.

How to:

Start in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart

Take a large step forward with your right foot and lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the ground (your right knee should be directly above your right ankle)

Make sure your upper body remains straight, keep your shoulders relaxed and tuck your tailbone slightly under to engage your core

Hold this position for 20-30 seconds, breathing deeply

Press through your right heel to push back to the starting position, then repeat on the other side

Tip: To enhance the hip stretch further, slowly shift your weight forward, focus on lengthening your spine and lifting through your chest

Sets/reps: Perform 5-10 lunges on each leg

Over and back stretch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Benefit: "This will help improve your range of motion in the shoulders, countering the rolling forward of the shoulders and tightness in the chest many people experience from sitting or slouching. It also strengthens the muscles between the shoulder blades that pull the shoulders back for stronger posture."

How to:

Start either standing with your feet shoulder-width apart or sit with your weight evenly distributed and spine long

Hold a strap, towel, or belt with both hands, keeping it taut, and your grip wider than your shoulder-width

Begin with your arms lowered in front of your body, holding the strap

Keeping your arms straight, slowly raise them in front of you and then up over your head and down your back as far as comfortably possible

Hold this position for 5-10 seconds, feeling the stretch in your shoulders and chest

Slowly reverse the movement, bringing your arms back up over your head and down in front of you

Sets/reps: Repeat the entire sequence 3-5 times

Chin tucks

(Image credit: Rachele Gilman)

Benefit: "This simple movement helps correct forward head posture by strengthening the deep cervical flexor muscles and encourages proper alignment of the cervical spine," says Rachele. "It also activates the muscles between the shoulder blades, promoting better upper back posture, can encourage better shoulder positioning and alleviate tension in the upper trapezius and neck muscles."

How to:

Either sit or stand with your back straight and shoulders relaxed

Keep your eyes looking straight ahead and focused on a point at eye level

Place one or two fingers on your chin then, without moving your fingers, gently draw your chin and head straight back

Imagine you're trying to make a double chin and move your head straight back

Hold this position for 3-5 seconds, then slowly release, allowing your head to move forward to the starting position

Sets/reps: Perform 2-3 sets of chin tucks throughout the day, 10-15 times