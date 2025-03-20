A fitness expert says these are the three best longevity exercises to help you live a more active, longer life

Longevity is a bit of a buzzword at the moment. After all, everyone wants to live a longer, better life. But training for longevity is more than just about this says Emily Schofield, Certified Personal Trainer and Gym Manager at Ultimate Performance , it’s about being able to “live an active and fulfilling life as we age”. One of the best ways to achieve this? Resistance training.

“As we age, we naturally lose muscle and strength unless we do something about it, but there are also certain concerns we need to be mindful of as we get older – osteoporosis and sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass) – being the two at the top of the list," she says. "These conditions will wreak havoc on the quality of your life if you suffer from them.”

But, resistance training has been proven to be one of the most powerful tools to maintain lean muscle mass and help you remain active into your later years. “It improves everything from cognitive function to glucose control and insulin sensitivity, increasing bone density, preserving metabolic rate, and leading to a better hormonal environment in the body.”

If you’re looking to train for longevity, then these are the three strength exercises that Emily believes will offer you the most bang for your buck.

Farmer’s carries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This traditional strong-man movement is straightforward – where you simply pick up a pair of dumbbells or kettlebells and start walking – but Emily says its simplicity shouldn’t be scoffed at, as the exercise has lots of carryover into the real world.

“This movement is not only excellent for enhancing your grip strength, but it also engages the shoulders, core, and lower body. But Farmer’s Carries are also a super effective exercise that has real-world practicality.

“For example, improved grip strength has been linked to increased longevity and better overall functionality in daily tasks. But more importantly, regularly performing farmer's carries can make real-world activities – such as picking up your children, carrying shopping bags, or moving household items – easier and safer."

Trap bar deadlift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking to perform a single exercise that will work virtually every muscle group in your body to get stronger, Emily says it’s the deadlift.

“The deadlift involves the major muscles of the lower body, primarily the glutes and hamstrings, but the quadriceps, abductors, adductors, and calf muscles are also involved in the lift. Then, in the upper body, you’ve got the upper back, lower back, obliques, abdominals, shoulders, biceps, and forearms working.”

The trap bar also offers some benefits over the traditional barbell. “It utilises a neutral grip, which reduces strain on the lower back while promoting balanced muscle development,” Emily explains. Plus, it’s good for keeping your form on point and you can lift heavier with it too, so if you want to maximise your lifts, it’s a good way to go.

“Incorporating trap bar deadlifts helps strengthen the core and posterior chain, which are essential for maintaining that upright posture and overall functional strength as we age,” she says. “Hip extension is a must for developing the posterior chain and the deadlift is conducive to using heavy loads and recruiting a lot of muscle mass.”

Bulgarian split squat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whereas the trap bar deadlift and farmer’s carries are bilateral movements – working both sides at the same time – Bulgarian split squats are unilateral, working one side of the body at a time.

“Bulgarian split squats target the lower body, focusing on the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. By working one leg at a time, they address muscle imbalances and enhance balance and stability,” says Emily.

“Integrating these into your routine can lead to improved posture, functional strength, and overall well-being, supporting a more active and independent lifestyle as you age.”

Guaranteed, they’re not the most enjoyable exercise, but strengthening our lower body muscles will contribute to a higher quality of life and independence in later years.​ “It also directly impacts our ability to perform everyday activities like walking, hiking, climbing stairs, and getting out of the bath,” she adds.