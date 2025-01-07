Eufy unveils world's first detachable multi-function robot vacuum – is this the future of home cleaning?

QUICK SUMMARY
Eufy has unveiled the Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20 at CES, hailed as its most innovative cleaning solution yet. It features a groundbreaking FlexiONEy design, enabling it to function as a robot vacuum, handheld vacuum or cordless stick vacuum, delivering versatile cleaning across the home.
Available for presale now through 9th February, the 3-in-1 E20 officially launches on 10th February 2025 for an RRP of £549.99/$549.99 via Eufy’s website, Amazon or Best Buy.
Eufy has unveiled the brand new Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20 at CES, labelled as the brand's most innovative cleaning solution yet. Not only has the launch been named the 2025 Best of Innovation award winner, but it's the first robotic cleaning product to receive the honour in recent years, underscoring its exceptionality.
The 3-in-1 E20 boasts a groundbreaking FlexiONEy design, featuring a detachable vacuum module equipped with a high-performance fan motor, five-stage filtration system and a large-capacity dust cup. By incorporating interchangeable attachments, the E20 can transform effortlessly into a robot vacuum, a handheld vacuum and a cordless stick vacuum, offering versatile cleaning for every area of the home.
Whilst a similar concept was introduced with the SwitchBot Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro Combo at IFA 2024, that model leaned more toward a combination of three distinct products. In contrast, the 3-in-1 E20 sets itself apart with its fully integrated and detachable multi-function design, representing a significant leap forward in cleaning technology.
The Eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20 is the industry’s first detachable robot vacuum to feature high-performance filters, preventing clogging and maintaining strong suction with minimal upkeep. It delivers up to 30,000Pa suction power in handheld and cordless vacuum modes, and 8,000Pa in robot vacuum mode, with a sealed filter capable of storing irritants for up to 75 days without emptying.
The 3-in-1 E20 also boasts 40% faster charging with cutting-edge BMS technology, reaching full charge in just 2.5 hours. Just like the Omni S1 Pro, it features an auto-detangling brush to effortlessly handle pet and long hair, and a millimetre-level obstacle avoidance with triple-laser technology to ensure precise navigation around objects.
It will be available for presale from today until 9th February, offering £50/$50 off and 100-day free return to early buyers. Officially launching on 10th February 2025, the 3-in-1 E20 will be available for sale on Eufy's website, Amazon and Best Buy for an RRP of £549.99/$549.99.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
