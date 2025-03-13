iRobot launches new Roomba robot vacuum series – but there’s a very big catch

QUICK SUMMARY iRobot has announced its new range of Roomba robot vacuum cleaners. Featuring four new models, the new iRobot Roomba series marks the first time that the brand has introduced LiDAR navigation. Pre-orders are expected to open on 18th March, although the brand has warned investors that the company could shut down soon.

iRobot has just announced four new robot vacuum cleaners to its Roomba collection. The line-up marks the first time that iRobot has introduced LiDAR navigation, and it’s added rotating discs to a selection of the new models – but with news that iRobot could shut down soon, it leaves us wondering if the robot vacuums will be launched after all.

The new iRobot Roomba range features four new models, including entry-level and flagship robot vacuums. The most beginner robot vacuum is the Roomba 105 Combo which has the lowest price tag and comes without LiDAR and is available with or without an auto-empty dock.

After the entry-level model, iRobot has introduced the Roomba 205 DustCompactor, followed by the Roomba Plus 405 Combo and Roomba Plus 505 Combo. The new iRobot Roomba robot vacuums have a similar design to its Roomba predecessors but it’s the LiDAR that’s the most exciting part of the new collection.

LiDAR navigation isn’t new to the world of robot vacuum cleaning – brands like eufy and Roborock have been using it for a while now – but it’s the first time that iRobot has used it. iRobot is calling it ‘ClearView LiDAR Navigation’ and it should give its new line-up accurate navigation and mapping for a more accurate and professional clean.

(Image credit: iRobot)

Alongside the new navigation, iRobot has added rotating discs to the Plus 405 and 505 Combo robot vacuums which allows them to lift up the mops to avoid getting carpets wet. The new iRobot Roombas also have 7,000Pa suction power and will come with AutoWash docking stations for emptying and self-cleaning.

Pre-orders on the new iRobot Roomba collection will open on 18th March on the iRobot website . But while the news of iRobot’s new robot vacuum cleaners has been eagerly received, it’s also been announced that iRobot Corp has warned investors that the company should shut down in the next year.

As reported by The Verge , the brand is in depth and following a failed deal with Amazon, iRobot could be forced to ‘close’ if it doesn’t find a buyer.