iRobot launches new Roomba robot vacuum series – but there’s a very big catch
iRobot unveils new Roomba robot vacuums with LiDAR navigation
QUICK SUMMARY
iRobot has announced its new range of Roomba robot vacuum cleaners. Featuring four new models, the new iRobot Roomba series marks the first time that the brand has introduced LiDAR navigation.
Pre-orders are expected to open on 18th March, although the brand has warned investors that the company could shut down soon.
iRobot has just announced four new robot vacuum cleaners to its Roomba collection. The line-up marks the first time that iRobot has introduced LiDAR navigation, and it’s added rotating discs to a selection of the new models – but with news that iRobot could shut down soon, it leaves us wondering if the robot vacuums will be launched after all.
The new iRobot Roomba range features four new models, including entry-level and flagship robot vacuums. The most beginner robot vacuum is the Roomba 105 Combo which has the lowest price tag and comes without LiDAR and is available with or without an auto-empty dock.
After the entry-level model, iRobot has introduced the Roomba 205 DustCompactor, followed by the Roomba Plus 405 Combo and Roomba Plus 505 Combo. The new iRobot Roomba robot vacuums have a similar design to its Roomba predecessors but it’s the LiDAR that’s the most exciting part of the new collection.
LiDAR navigation isn’t new to the world of robot vacuum cleaning – brands like eufy and Roborock have been using it for a while now – but it’s the first time that iRobot has used it. iRobot is calling it ‘ClearView LiDAR Navigation’ and it should give its new line-up accurate navigation and mapping for a more accurate and professional clean.
Alongside the new navigation, iRobot has added rotating discs to the Plus 405 and 505 Combo robot vacuums which allows them to lift up the mops to avoid getting carpets wet. The new iRobot Roombas also have 7,000Pa suction power and will come with AutoWash docking stations for emptying and self-cleaning.
Pre-orders on the new iRobot Roomba collection will open on 18th March on the iRobot website. But while the news of iRobot’s new robot vacuum cleaners has been eagerly received, it’s also been announced that iRobot Corp has warned investors that the company should shut down in the next year.
As reported by The Verge, the brand is in depth and following a failed deal with Amazon, iRobot could be forced to ‘close’ if it doesn’t find a buyer.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
My favourite robot vacuum brand is about to launch its next big thing – a lot sooner than expected
The suction power on this thing is crazy
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Eufy E20 3-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner review: perhaps the only home cleaning system you'll ever need
The world’s first robot vacuum and stick vacuum in one tidy package
By Derek Adams Published
-
Dreame X50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum review: cleans, mops and climbs too!
This new Dreame model adds climbing and advanced AI mapping to an already potent specification
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Narwal’s new Flow robot vacuum might be the most hygienic model I’ve ever seen
The Narwal Flow has its own clean and dirty water tanks inside its robot
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Robot vacuum cleaners are growing arms and legs?! I’m scared and intrigued at the same time…
Are robot vacuums getting too out of hand?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
SwitchBot launches world’s first multitasking household robot – here are 5 features I didn't expect
What exactly is a multitasking household robot, you might ask?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Watch out! Dreame’s new robot vacuum can climb up the stairs
Dreame gives its latest robot vacuum cleaner robotic arms and legs
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Eufy unveils world's first detachable multi-function robot vacuum – is this the future of home cleaning?
It's pretty revolutionary stuff
By Lizzie Wilmot Published