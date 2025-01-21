Narwal’s new Flow robot vacuum might be the most hygienic model I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Narwal has announced new robot vacuum cleaners, including the Narwal Flow which has a rotating side mop and clean and dirty water tanks within the robot. The Narwal Flow is expected to launch in mid 2025, although pricing has not yet been revealed.

Smart robot vacuum cleaner brand, Narwal has announced a whole new line-up of robot vacuum cleaners, including the Narwal Flow. The new Narwal Flow has a rotating side mop for better corner reach, and it even has clean and dirty water tanks inside the robot for more hygienic cleaning.

2025 seems to be the year for robot vacuum cleaners , as brands like Dreame, eufy, and Roborock have all launched new models that are more advanced than ever before. These new models were mostly announced at CES 2025, with features including robot legs that can climb stairs and retractable arms that pick up socks .

Now, Narwal has joined the party, and while it doesn’t have any limbs, it has seriously improved its cleaning quality. To get into corners and hard-to-reach areas, the Narwal Flow features EdgeReach technology where a rotating track-driven mop pops out the side to clean up the edges and corners within your rooms.

The Narwal Flow has a new FlowWash mopping system and Deep Carpet Boost so it can be used both wet and dry, and across a range of floor types. It has an anti-tangle side brush that also caters to corners, and it increases its suction automatically when it detects carpet. It has a similar design to that of the eufy Omni S1 Pro but where it differs is its motion and water tanks.

(Image credit: Narwal)

Typically with robot vacuums, the clean and dirty water tanks are located inside the base or docking station. But the Narwal Flow has dual tanks inside the robot so it doesn’t have to make trips back to base to change or clean its water. Instead, the robot does this for you which helps with cross contamination and offers a more hygienic clean.

To navigate itself and clean your home, the Narwal Flow has two RGB cameras and an integrated AI chip that can detect over 200 objects and avoid obstacles. It works by vacuuming forward and then reversing itself for a more effective clean in all directions, which allows for double the pick-up. While the Narwal Flow has its cleaning tanks within the robot itself, it still comes with a docking station that self-empties the dust bins, refills the water tanks and washes and dries the mop.

Alongside the Narwal Flow, the brand also debuted three other robot vacuums including the Freo robot vacuum and mop range, which offers a more affordable price tag and advanced self-cleaning features. Pricing hasn’t been announced on the Narwal Flow or the Freo just yet, but they’re expected to be released in mid 2025.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors