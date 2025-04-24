Bissell’s new cordless vacuums will help pet parents win the war on fur
Say goodbye to unwanted hair
QUICK SUMMARY
Bissell has launched two new cordless vacuums, the PowerClean FurFinder ($229.99) and PowerClean FurGuard ($269.99). Both lightweight yet powerful models are designed for pet owners to combat persistent pet hair.
Currently exclusive to the US, they are available to buy on Bissell’s website and Amazon.
Bissell is taking on shedding season in full force with the launch of two new cordless vacuum cleaners – the PowerClean FurFinder and PowerClean FurGuard. Lightweight yet powerful, both models are designed with pet parents in mind, offering features to help reclaim homes from persistent pet hair.
This marks Bissell’s second major pet-focused release this year. Back in early March, the brand launched the Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Edge – a wet-dry vacuum with mopping capabilities – setting the tone for a season of fur-fighting innovation.
Currently exclusive to the US, the PowerClean FurFinder is priced at $229.99 (£170), whilst the PowerClean FurGuard comes in at $269.99. Both models are available through Bissell’s US website and on Amazon.
The PowerClean FurFinder stick vacuum comes equipped with 'fur-finding' technology that uses headlights to illuminate and eliminate hidden pet hair and debris. It’s powered by a 200W motor with up to 40 minutes of runtime and includes a range of helpful attachments, including the FurFinder Upholstery Tool and Tangle-Free Brush Roll.
Meanwhile, the PowerClean FurGuard ups the ante with a more powerful 280W motor and a longer 50-minute runtime. It features the FurGuard Self-Cleaning Brush Roll, which actively prevents hair wrap for low-maintenance cleaning. It also shares the same fur-locating technology as the FurFinder.
Both vacuums feature a convenient self-standing design, allowing users to pause and park their vacuums anywhere during cleaning.
“Stick vacuums have quickly become the go-to choice for busy households, especially homes with pets,” said Max Bissell, President, Global Product at Bissell. “With PowerClean, we’re taking the stress out of shedding season with a convenient, easy-to-use stick vacuum at a price that makes sense.”
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
5 top tricep exercises, according to an exercise scientist
Add muscle and mass to your arms to fill out those t-shirt sleeves with these five exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard
-
Roku takes on Blink with new battery powered security camera line-up
Roku’s new security cameras have a seriously impressive battery life
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Gtech AirFox Platinum review: powerful, lightweight and extremely adaptable
The Gtech AirFox Platinum is one of the lightest and slimmest vacuum cleaners I've used...but how does it perform?
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Shark upgrades its PowerPro vacuum with floor detect technology – and pet owners will love it
Shark relaunches its PowerPro cordless stick vacuum
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Eufy unveils world's first detachable multi-function robot vacuum – is this the future of home cleaning?
It's pretty revolutionary stuff
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
This BISSELL steam cleaner is exactly what you need for the pre and post Christmas clean-up
BISSELL expands into steam cleaning with its new Steam Shot OmniReach cleaner
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Gtech launches new cordless vacuum cleaner that will 'never need maintenance'
Is vacuum maintenance is a thing of the past?
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Bissell Crosswave HF3 review: ace hard floor cleaning at an affordable price
An all-in-one mopping system with liquid suction for sparkling results
By Derek Adams
-
Tineco takes on Shark with impressive self-cleaning cordless vacuum cleaner
The new Pure One Station 5 succeeds Tineco’s Pure One Station
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
SwitchBot steals the show with revolutionary 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner
The K10+ Pro Combo is a robot vac, cordless vac and auto-empty base station all rolled into one
By Lizzie Wilmot