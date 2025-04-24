Bissell’s new cordless vacuums will help pet parents win the war on fur

QUICK SUMMARY Bissell has launched two new cordless vacuums, the PowerClean FurFinder ($229.99) and PowerClean FurGuard ($269.99). Both lightweight yet powerful models are designed for pet owners to combat persistent pet hair. Currently exclusive to the US, they are available to buy on Bissell’s website and Amazon.

Bissell is taking on shedding season in full force with the launch of two new cordless vacuum cleaners – the PowerClean FurFinder and PowerClean FurGuard. Lightweight yet powerful, both models are designed with pet parents in mind, offering features to help reclaim homes from persistent pet hair.

This marks Bissell’s second major pet-focused release this year. Back in early March, the brand launched the Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Edge – a wet-dry vacuum with mopping capabilities – setting the tone for a season of fur-fighting innovation.

Currently exclusive to the US, the PowerClean FurFinder is priced at $229.99 (£170), whilst the PowerClean FurGuard comes in at $269.99. Both models are available through Bissell’s US website and on Amazon.

(Image credit: Bissell)

The PowerClean FurFinder stick vacuum comes equipped with 'fur-finding' technology that uses headlights to illuminate and eliminate hidden pet hair and debris. It’s powered by a 200W motor with up to 40 minutes of runtime and includes a range of helpful attachments, including the FurFinder Upholstery Tool and Tangle-Free Brush Roll.

Meanwhile, the PowerClean FurGuard ups the ante with a more powerful 280W motor and a longer 50-minute runtime. It features the FurGuard Self-Cleaning Brush Roll, which actively prevents hair wrap for low-maintenance cleaning. It also shares the same fur-locating technology as the FurFinder.

Both vacuums feature a convenient self-standing design, allowing users to pause and park their vacuums anywhere during cleaning.

“Stick vacuums have quickly become the go-to choice for busy households, especially homes with pets,” said Max Bissell, President, Global Product at Bissell. “With PowerClean, we’re taking the stress out of shedding season with a convenient, easy-to-use stick vacuum at a price that makes sense.”

