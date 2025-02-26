Saucony introduces Endorphin Elite 2 featuring a TPE yarn knit upper and advanced IncrediRUN cushioning

After the roaring success of the Saucony Endorphin Elite in January 2023, the fan-favourite sports brand is back with the second iteration of the shoes, the Endorphin Elite 2.

The most significant update is the inclusion of the IncrediRUN foam midsole. A complete departure from the OG Elite’s supercritical inflated PEBA-based PWRRUN HG, this innovative foam features a supercritical TPEE (thermoplastic polyester elastomer) material instead.

The brand claims the new compound offers unprecedented energy return, providing a soft yet responsive feel underfoot.

The full-length, slotted carbon fibre plate embedded within the midsole is said to introduce more flexibility, particularly in the midfoot region, allowing for a more natural foot movement while maintaining the rigidity necessary for effective energy transfer during toe-off.

The upper features a lightweight TPE yarn construction, ensuring that the foot remains cool and comfortable, while the adaptable knit tongue and stretchy laces provide a snug yet accommodating fit.

The moulded 3D heel counter adds structure without compromising on weight, enhancing overall foot lockdown.

Weighing approximately 7.0 ounces (199 grams) for a men's size 9, the running shoes offers a lightweight experience. The shoe features a heel-to-toe drop of 8mm, with stack heights of 39.5mm in the heel and 31.5mm in the forefoot, catering to neutral runners seeking a responsive and comfortable ride.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Following a limited release in Summer 2024, the Endorphin Elite 2 will be available globally on 1 March 2025 at Saucony and select retailers, priced at £280/ $280/ AU$380. Early access begins on 27 February at Saucony's new Tokyo storefront in Shibuya and during the Tokyo Marathon Expo.