Saucony introduces Endorphin Elite 2 featuring a TPE yarn knit upper and advanced IncrediRUN cushioning
The ‘original running shoe brand’ is set to redefine race-day performance with the second iteration of its super shoes
After the roaring success of the Saucony Endorphin Elite in January 2023, the fan-favourite sports brand is back with the second iteration of the shoes, the Endorphin Elite 2.
The most significant update is the inclusion of the IncrediRUN foam midsole. A complete departure from the OG Elite’s supercritical inflated PEBA-based PWRRUN HG, this innovative foam features a supercritical TPEE (thermoplastic polyester elastomer) material instead.
The brand claims the new compound offers unprecedented energy return, providing a soft yet responsive feel underfoot.
The full-length, slotted carbon fibre plate embedded within the midsole is said to introduce more flexibility, particularly in the midfoot region, allowing for a more natural foot movement while maintaining the rigidity necessary for effective energy transfer during toe-off.
The upper features a lightweight TPE yarn construction, ensuring that the foot remains cool and comfortable, while the adaptable knit tongue and stretchy laces provide a snug yet accommodating fit.
The moulded 3D heel counter adds structure without compromising on weight, enhancing overall foot lockdown.
Weighing approximately 7.0 ounces (199 grams) for a men's size 9, the running shoes offers a lightweight experience. The shoe features a heel-to-toe drop of 8mm, with stack heights of 39.5mm in the heel and 31.5mm in the forefoot, catering to neutral runners seeking a responsive and comfortable ride.
Following a limited release in Summer 2024, the Endorphin Elite 2 will be available globally on 1 March 2025 at Saucony and select retailers, priced at £280/ $280/ AU$380. Early access begins on 27 February at Saucony's new Tokyo storefront in Shibuya and during the Tokyo Marathon Expo.
