Saucony teases Endorphin Elite 2 running shoes – here's how to get them

Malindi Elmore will run the upcoming Paris Marathon in the soon-to-be-launched racing shoes

(Image credit: Saucony)
Matt Kollat
By
published

After the immense success of the Saucony Endorphin Elite, the brand has just teased the launch of its successor, the aptly named Endorphin Elite 2, featuring what seems like a completely redesigned upper and tons of foot underfoot.

Three-time Canadian Olympic marathoner and Saucony athlete Malindi Elmore will be wearing the Endorphin Elite 2 during the upcoming marathon in Paris. The mother of two recently won the Canadian 10km Championships in 32:50 at the age of 44 while wearing the Elite 2 in preparation for her build-up to Paris in August.

The Endorphin franchise is a real success story for Saucony. The running shoe collection includes a trio of training shoes: the foamy Shift, the jack-of-all-trades Speed and the training/racing hybrid Pro.

The Elite was launched last January to critical acclaim. It sported the PWRRUN HG foam, Saucony's most energy-efficient structure to date. It also had a peculiar, almost sandal-like upper.

Looking at the images, the Endorphin Elite 2 has a similarly chunky midsole but a completely redesigned upper with a more sock-like fit.

The heel went through probably the most radical change. The new moulded 3D heel counter seems to be more padded, and the foam structure underfoot protrudes more to the rear compared to the first iteration of the shoes.

Saucony has provided some information about the shoe. The Endorphin Elite 2 uses the brand's SPEEDROLL technology, an adaptable knit tongue, and a unique, supportive ultralight mesh that holds the foot to the platform.

The cushioning is said to be provided by a 'next-generation Superfoam,' probably a newer iteration of the PWRRUN HG. The shoes weigh just under 200g (7.0oz/ 199g) and have an 8mm drop.

The Saucony Endorphin Elite 2 will be available in men’s sizes 7-13 and 14 and women’s sizes 5-12 at a suggested retail price of $275, which is the same as its predecessor.

The shoe will be available in limited quantities at Saucony starting 1 July 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EST before launching globally in Spring 2025.

