"A new show entirely": Is this the biggest change between seasons in TV history?

HBO's been a hit factory for a very long time now, but it's also no stranger to slightly dramatic off-screen developments as its shows progress through their seasons. You only have to look at the slightly ugly split between House of the Dragon and its source author George RR Martin right now to see that in evidence.

No HBO show has had the same volume of rumours and stories surrounding it as Euphoria in recent times, though, with many people almost finding it hard to believe that the show's really coming back, since it's been pretty much four years since its second season aired. Last week, though, we finally got a trailer giving us a look at what we can expect.

In fairly typical HBO style, the show is very much refusing to rest on its laurels, from the looks of things. Where its first two seasons were concerned with the high school lives of a group of diverse and often bratty teens, it looks like we'll be picking things up a few years later, with most of them implicitly around the age of 20.

Their lives haven't exactly gone how some of them might have hoped, even if Rue (Zendaya) has some notes of hope in the voiceover that she gives to the trailer. More to the point, some of the decisions and mistakes made in previous seasons are still hounding them, whether it's money problems, drug problems, love problems or all three.

The show continues to look gorgeous, though, and it seems to have managed to wrangle most of its now extremely famous stars back into the frame to continue their stories, from Jacob Elordi to Hunter Schafer and the now radioactively-controversial Sydney Sweeney.

The trailer's gone down amongst a storm of discussion in the YouTube comments, unsurprisingly, with plenty of people making observations along the lines of this one from a viewer: "I feel like I don’t even gotta rewatch S1 or S2, [because] this is a new show entirely".

It certainly does look like Euphoria is changing things up in a big way, but we'll have to wait until it premieres on 12 April to see whether it earns that change.