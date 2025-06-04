Want a Nintendo Switch 2 but can't afford one? EE has a £20 up-front offer
EE is stocking Switch 2 bundles on contract, over 24 monthly payments
We're just one day away from the Nintendo Switch 2 launch – and with anticipation at fever pitch, many people haven't been able to pre-order a console (check out our Switch 2 stock tracker here, though).
Not only that, the Switch 2 is a pricey bit of kit, especially in the Mario Kart World bundle, which has a £429 price tag here in the UK. To pay that all in one go will be too rich for many people.
But there may be a solution: with just £20 up front, EE is offering Switch 2 bundles on contract, with monthly payments over 24 months thereafter. And there's stock available today – until it sells out anyway!
This bundle is for the Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World, paying £20 up front, then £22 per month for 24 months. It also includes a year of Nintendo Online and EE's Gamer’s and Video Data Passes – so you "can stream and play games without using mobile data allowance".
Demand for Nintendo's forthcoming console has been massive, that's for sure. We've seen some stock from Currys, but the EE approach may suit some people better who are happy spending more over a longer period of time.
Just to make it abundantly clear: the EE bundles are not interest-free and, therefore, will cost more than buying the new Nintendo console outright (if you can find stock, that is). A quick calculation is as such: £20+(24*£22), totalling £548 by final payment in June 2027.
The bundles do include some extra incentives, however, with EE's Gamer's and Video Data Passes ensuring you can stream without using your mobile data allowance. That'll have some extra value for some players. There's a year of Nintendo Online also, which is otherwise £17.99.
At least EE isn't only selling 'mega-bundles' – a tactic that some other retailers turned towards, with Switch 2 packages plus lots of accessories included to up the overall price. EE will have Camera bundles, too, though, if that's also on your shopping list.
Other retailers could yet get further stock allocation, though, so keep your eyes peeled for more incoming over the next day and incoming weekend. We'll be keeping T3's Switch 2 stock tracker up to date in the meantime.
