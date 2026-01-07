You've got to love CES 2026. The world's largest technology show is where the latest kit is revealed, including some more experimental concept products – and Lenovo's first-of-a-kind is an absolute stunner.

I was able to visit the brand's CES showcase ahead of its main keynote – which took place at the Las Vegas Sphere – to get hands-on with a variety of products. But it's the Legion Pro Rollable Concept that really made my jaw drop.

From its exterior this Legion looks pretty much like any 16-inch gaming laptop. Open its display and that remains true – except, at the press of a button (well, Fn + arrow keys), its display expands from regular 16:10 aspect ratio into an ultra-wide.

The 16-inch panel expands into a 21.5-inch, with the laptop's two sides rolling outwards across a mechanical frame. Want more? The final stage is a full 24-inch ultra-wide that unfurls right before your very eyes.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

This is only a concept laptop right now, but having seen it in action, I think it's the most logical and fun concept device that I've seen in some time.

Lenovo's take is that e-sports players demand top equipment, competing on 24-inch ultra-wides as a standard. But that's averse to portability for any normal laptop – hence the Legion Pro Rollable being conjured up from Lenovo's boffin design team.

The laptop used what Lenovo calls a 'PureSight OLED Gaming display', which unrolls from the left and right sides of the display. It uses a dual-motor system with a dedicated tensioning system to ensure a rigid display in any of its three size formats.

Housed within is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, ensuring massive graphical power – a requirement in delivering to a 24-inch display resolution. This laptop isn't cutting any corners when it comes to power.

As this is a rollable OLED display, however, it does run some risk with encountering scratches due to debris and that repeat motion. That's an issue for any current rollable device, however, hence this being a concept product at this stage.

Nonetheless, I think it's among the most impressive products that I've seen at this year's CES – and I'm sure it'll garner a lot of attention when it's shown off on the show floor in Las Vegas.