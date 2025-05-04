Vitesy’s new air purifier looks like a portable speaker

QUICK SUMMARY Vitesy has launched its new compact, portable air purifying system. The Vitesy Eteria looks like a speaker, and can be carried around your home to improve the air quality in each room.

Vitesy has just launched its new air purifier, and it’s the brand’s most portable and eco-friendly option yet. The Vitesy Eteria looks a lot like a portable speaker, but rather than playing music, it can be carried from room to room to monitor and improve your air quality.

Compared to other best air purifier brands, Vitesy definitely has the most unconventional models in its repertoire. Case in point: its first air purifier, the Natede combines air purification with plants, so you can monitor your home’s air quality while growing a plant.

The Vitesy Eteria isn’t quite as unusual as the Natede but it’s another eco-friendly air purification system that uses advanced technology to keep the air in your home clean and hygienic. Described as a personal air purifier, the Vitesy Eteria is constructed of an air purifier and monitoring system, and uses modules and mobile purifiers to eliminate pollutants and odours in all areas of your house or office.

Backed by air quality sensors, the Vitesy Eteria monitors your indoor air in real-time by looking at temperature, humidity, VOC and CO2. From there, it automatically adjusts its settings to improve the air quality, but you can also customise this yourself via the Vitesy Hub app.

(Image credit: Vitesy)

The Vitesy Eteria is extremely compact and lightweight, so you can move it to different rooms around your house when needed. It looks more like a portable speaker than an air purifier so it can easily blend into your home while in use, and it comes in two subtle colours.

Vitesy has really focused on sustainability with its Eteria air purifier. The Vitesy Eteria consumes less electricity than an LED light bulb so it can be used throughout the day and night without racking up costs, plus it’s made from recycled materials, including a ceramic photocatalytic filter.

Speaking of filters, the Vitesy Eteria has a multistage filtration system that uses a fan and external pre-filter to block dust and pollen from being pumped into the air. The filter also works to break down pollutants and capture mould and bacteria, so it’s ideal for allergy sufferers.

But the most important part of the filter is that it’s reusable. Rather than spend a ridiculous amount of money on filter replacements, the Vitesy Eteria’s filter can be washed under running water and used again and again – and the initial price isn’t too expensive either.