A new Eve Energy outdoor smart plug has leaked, and it could be here soon

QUICK SUMMARY A new Eve Energy outdoor smart plug has popped up on the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) website earlier today. Its dark protective flap suggests the product is designed for outdoor use. We're yet to know its price or weatherproof rating, but the Eve Energy indoor smart plug retails £39.99, so we imagine it wouldn't be too dissimilar to this.

A smart plug is a wonderful invention that gives users full control over 'ordinary' plug-in devices, whether that's via an app or even through voice control. The best smart plugs can even lower your energy bills and usage, making them a seriously useful addition to any smart home setup.

Eve Systems is one smart home brand that has grown increasingly popular over the past few years. Known for its impressive Eve Energy smart plug and the more recent Eve Energy Outlet, Eve Systems has stirred up some exciting rumours after a new device popped up on the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) website earlier today.

As the plug has a dark protective flap on its front, it's assumed that the product is designed for outdoor use. Whilst there are outdoor smart plugs available, they're not as common as indoor ones, so we're hoping the rumours are true.

(Image credit: CSA)

Similar to other Eve Systems smart plugs, it's expected that this model will allow users to control appliances or lights via an app or through voice commands. This would especially make it a lot easier to control the best outdoor smart lights, especially if you don't own a smart hub or Hue Bridge, for example.

The CSA has also stated the new model will be Thread and Matter-compatible. The Eve app is currently exclusive to iOS, but if a product is Matter-compatible, users would be able to control it from an Android device as well. It also enables further smart home integration with various ecosystems such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home and Google Home.

We're yet to know the outdoor smart plug's other features, price or weatherproof rating, but the fact it's appeared on the CSA's website is a promising start. However, the Eve Energy indoor smart plug has an RRP of £39.99, so we imagine it wouldn't be too dissimilar to this.

