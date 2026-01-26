Netatmo’s new smart thermostats are finally here, with Matter support and a brand new app

QUICK SUMMARY Netatmo has announced two new smart thermostats to its heating product line-up, including a wired and wireless options. The new Netatmo smart thermostats come with Matter support, and are getting a brand new app.

After a long 14 year wait, Netatmo has just revealed its new smart thermostat line-up. The new range includes the Thermostat Original and the Radiator Thermostat Original, plus Netatmo has majorly upgraded its app and is now offering Matter support.

The new Netatmo Thermostat Original model is available in both wired and wireless versions, depending on your preferred placement type. Judging from its new features, Netatmo has definitely listened to users' concerns with its older Netatmo Smart Thermostat , as the new Thermostat Original is much more advanced.

The design of the Netatmo Thermostat Original is more modern and sleeker, and has touchscreen and app controls, the latter of which I’ll explain more below. On the screen, the Netatmo Thermostat Original has your two favourite and customised scenarios already accessible for quick and easy use.

With its app controls, the Netatmo Thermostat Original can be used remotely, and users get access to Eco-Assist, Locking and other custom heating features. It takes less than 30 minutes to install, and is compatible with most common heating systems, including heat pumps, and gas and oil boilers.

The new Netatmo smart thermostats are much more advanced than its predecessors, and now come with Matter support. But Matter isn’t integrated directly in the thermostats, so you’ll need the Thermo Hub to enjoy this compatibility.

The Thermo Hub links Netatmo’s thermostats and its other heating products with other smart home platforms, including Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings.

Going back to the app, the new smart thermostats can be controlled via the Home + Control app, as Netatmo is retiring its older Energy app. What this means for older users is unclear, but the Home + Control app has lots of heating control and notification features, and is aimed to become a better interface for all its devices.

