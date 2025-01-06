This is the world’s smartest electric pizza oven – and it's specifically designed for apartment living

QUICK SUMMARY Current Backyard unveiled the Model P Smart Pizza Oven at CES 2025, the first Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled electric pizza oven. NFPA-certified for indoor and outdoor use, it's flame-free, emission-free, and perfect for apartments or homes with restrictions. Retailing at $599 (£480), it launches in the US later this year.

Current Backyard has introduced the Model P Smart Pizza Oven at CES 2025, the world’s first Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled smart electric pizza oven. This innovative appliance is designed with indoor and outdoor compatibility, and is NFPA-certified for safe use in any setting. As most models on the market are designed for outdoor use only, this opens up the opportunity for those living in apartments or households without outdoor space. It also works without flames or emissions, making it ideal for homes with gas or open-flame restrictions.

In addition to the oven, the brand is launching a Pizza Build Calculator within its app. This feature allows users to customise their 12-inch pizzas by selecting precise amounts of sauce, cheese, toppings and dough thickness. The app then calculates the optimal cooking time and temperature, ensuring a perfectly baked pizza tailored to individual preferences.

The Model P Smart Pizza Oven is set to retail at $599 (approximately £480) and will be available for purchase in the US later this year.

Key features include 850°F max temperature, which is hotter than any other electric pizza oven on the market. There's also 5-in-1 cooking modes to choose from, including Neapolitan, New York, Thin Crust, Frozen pizza and a Hi and Lo Broil Function.

The oven is also designed to deliver consistent heat, eliminating the need to open the door or rotate the pizza by cycling power between its graphite and calrod heating elements.

“The Model P Smart Pizza Oven isn’t just about making pizza – it’s about eliminating limitations,” says Tom Penner, CEO of Current Backyard. “Whether you live in an apartment or have a backyard kitchen, this oven adapts to your lifestyle, offering unparalleled convenience, performance and flavour.”

