Current Backyard unveils innovative smart electric grill just in time for spring

With warmer days soon approaching, it's the perfect time to start thinking about your backyard set up. From the best hot tubs to the best outdoor lights, there's a lot to get through, especially when it comes to entertaining guests. With this in mind, one recent launch has arrived just in time.

Last week, Current Backyard announced the launch of its new electric grill. The Current Model G Dual-Zone Electric Grill bridges the gap for consumers looking for an elevated outdoor electric grilling experience that combines smart home connectivity with superior cooking results, regardless of culinary skill level.

It was first unveiled at CES 2024 but is now available to purchase online. It's been designed to "provide consumers with unparalleled results and the ease of effortless entertaining" says Tom Penner, Current Backyard CEO.

The full-size 110V electric grill reaches up to a searing temperature of 700 degrees, surpassing the leading gas grill brand by 150 degrees. It's controlled via the Current Backyard app and provides temperature monitoring and control, chef-curated recipes and instructions, and other functions such as SmartClean mode and more.

Ready to cook in as little as 10 minutes, the grill's patented cooking system ensures even temperatures, fewer flare-ups and dual-zone flexibility for independent cooking zones. It's also six times more energy efficient than traditional gas grills.

Prices start at $899 for the grill and consumers can customize their unit online at Current Backyard with three colorways and various upgrade features, including full cabinets, storage lockers and more.