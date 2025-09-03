Ooni upgrades its Volt electric pizza oven with a smaller size and heating smarts

QUICK SUMMARY Ooni has launched the Volt 2, its latest electric indoor pizza oven. Based on the original Volt 12, the new Ooni Volt 2 features an adaptive heating system, and is smaller than its predecessor.

Ooni has just launched its latest electric indoor pizza oven, the Volt 2. Following on from its success with the original Volt 12, the Ooni Volt 2 has a smaller size and features a world first adaptive heating system.

Ooni has had a pretty amazing 2025, launching its first ever spiral stand mixer, the Ooni Halo Pro , and a full new line-up of its Koda pizza oven collection. The brand predominantly focuses on gas-powered pizza ovens, but for those who prefer the ease of electricity or who don’t have much outdoor space, the Volt range will definitely appeal.

Until recently, Ooni’s Volt pizza oven range only consisted of the Ooni Volt 12. Now, Ooni has launched the Ooni Volt 2, a new indoor electric pizza oven that looks and acts similar to the original, but has some serious smarts under its hood.

The design of the Ooni Volt 2 is similar to that of the Ooni Volt 12 . They look almost identical, but the Ooni Volt 2 is actually 30% smaller than its predecessor, which allows it to fit in even smaller kitchens and cooking spaces while still being able to cook up to 12-inch pizzas.

(Image credit: Ooni)

The control panel of the Ooni Volt 2 is different to the 12, as the latter has three dials while the former has a refreshed digital display. The left side shows icons and presets and the right side has a control dial that selects the time, temperature and programme. It also has a glass edge-to-edge viewing window so you can check in on your pizza’s progress without disrupting the cooking.

The most impressive feature of the new Ooni Volt 2 is its Pizza Intelligence technology. Dubbed by Ooni as a ‘world first adaptive heating system’, the Ooni Volt 2 uses real-time sensor data to balance heat between the top and bottom heating elements.

The Pizza Intelligence system ensures the interior of the Ooni Volt 2 has precise temperature control, so the heat doesn’t fluctuate and there’s no cold spots, ensuring a consistent cook. Reaching up to 450° temperatures, the Ooni Volt 2 also automatically adjusts its temperature and intensity to suit each pizza style.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aside from Neapolitan, pan and thin and crispy pizzas, the Ooni Volt 2 can proof your dough, oven cook and grill, so you can use it to cook almost every meal you can think of. Ooni has really thought of everything for its new pizza oven, and has used the latest advancements in technology to enhance its cooking power.