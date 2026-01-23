I’ve tried many dehumidifiers, and these 3 are the best for winter air quality and laundry care

If you’ve been looking for a dehumidifier to solve the damp and mould problems in your home, then look no further than this guide. Let’s face it – dehumidifiers aren’t the most exciting things to buy, and unlike some other appliances, not many people know what they do or which one they need for their house.

Simply put, a dehumidifier removes moisture from the air in your home. Aside from improving the overall air quality, dehumidifiers also remove damp and mould – which is why they’re permanent fixtures in university halls and flatshares – and they can help your laundry dry quicker as it draws out water vapour.

Many people tend to avoid using their tumble dryer during the winter months due to the rising heating bills, which is where dehumidifiers come in handy. To help you find the best option for you, I’ve tested many dehumidifiers and have rounded up my top three picks for all houses and budget types.

1. Meaco DD8L Pro Dehumidifier

(Image credit: Future)

Best dehumidifier overall

Meaco is the main name you’ll see if you’re looking for a dehumidifier, and for good reason. Its latest model, the Meaco DD8L Pro Dehumidifier is a desiccant dehumidifier, meaning it uses a rotating wheel and absorbent materials to remove moisture from the air.

A desiccant dehumidifier, and specifically the Meaco DD8L Pro, is best suited to being used in lower temperatures between 1˚C to 40˚C, so it’s great for use in the autumn and winter months, and spaces that aren’t very well heated. With a two litre capacity, it can take in a good amount of moisture, and it has three fan speeds that are near silent and use low electricity.

The best part of the Meaco DD8L Pro is its Laundry Mode. When in action, the Meaco DD8L Pro can dry your laundry quickly, and energy and cost efficiently. It doesn’t look half bad either, and is surprisingly compact, so it takes up minimal space in your home. Read our full Meaco DD8L Pro review for more details.

2. Duux Bora Smart 20L Dehumidifier

(Image credit: Duux)

Best dehumidifier for large rooms

For large rooms and homes, the Duux Bora Smart 20L Dehumidifier ticks all the boxes. Compared to the Meaco model, the Duux Bora Smart 20L Dehumidifier is a compressor-style dehumidifier which uses cold coils to condense damp air into droplets that get transferred into the main tank – see our compressor vs desiccant comparison for a full rundown.

With its four litre tank, the Duux Bora Smart 20L Dehumidifier can extract a huge amount of water from the air, which is why I recommend it for larger rooms in your home. You might be wondering why it says 20L in its product title, but this essentially means it can take in up to 20 litres a day if your home so needs it.

Another model that’s good at drying laundry, the Duux Bora Smart 20L Dehumidifier has a clever drying mode that has its own dedicated button on the main interface. It can also be connected to the Duux Smart app so you can use the Duux Bora Smart 20L Dehumidifier remotely, set timers and adjust its speed. See our Duux Bora Smart 20L Dehumidifier review for more information.

3. EcoAir DD1 Dehumidifier

(Image credit: EcoAir)

Best dehumidifier for small rooms

If you want a dehumidifier for a small laundry room or your child’s university dorm, the EcoAir DD1 Dehumidifier is a great choice. Another desiccant model like the Meaco, the EcoAir DD1 Dehumidifier is extremely compact so it takes up hardly any room, but it’s also surprisingly powerful.

The EcoAir DD1 Dehumidifier is simple to use, so if you’re looking for something basic and budget-friendly, I’d suggest this one as it doesn’t have too many bells and whistles, or smart technology. While cleansing the water vapour from the air, it lets out a small amount of warm air to make you feel a bit more comfortable without turning your heating on.

With a two litre water reservoir, the EcoAir DD1 Dehumidifier can remove a good amount of dampness, and it automatically cuts itself off when the tank is full. It’s hard to beat really, in terms of performance, price and simplicity. Check out our EcoAir DD1 Dehumidifier review for more.