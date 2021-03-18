EcoAir DD1 Simple Desiccant Dehumidifier review: moisture minimising for minimal money

If you’re plagued by condensation and damp, which can often show itself as patches of mould on your walls, ceilings and other areas then you’re not alone. With many of us living in smaller homes there’s an increasing need to combat rising moisture levels. Condensation is always worse during the winter months too, when windows are more likely to be shut thereby reducing airflow. So the quick solution is to get yourself a dehumidifier.

While even the best dehumidifier won’t be able to completely eradicate damp problems these portable units are great for reducing the issue. Pick the right model for your needs depending on its capacity and the size of your property and you should see results pretty rapidly. A decent dehumidifier also comes into its own if you’re always trying to dry or air laundry as they’ll suck the moisture out of damp clothing too.

Dehumidifiers come in two variants. There’s the compressor type, which works in a similar way to a fridge. Air is drawn into the unit and passes over a filter and cold coils, which condenses the moisture in the air. The resulting water collects in a container for disposal.

The other type is the desiccant dehumidifier and these are particularly effective for smaller spaces. Moist air is pulled into the unit where it passes through a desiccant filter, which is rather like a large pack of silica gel. Desiccant models can be a great low maintenance option with the benefit of not having a compressor inside.

This Eco-Air model is on the small size but then hey, maybe it's perfect for the smallest room in your house?

(Image credit: EcoAir)

EcoAir DD1 Simple Desiccant Dehumidifier: price, availability and what is it?

The EcoAir DD1 Simple Desiccant Dehumidifier is a perfect solution for tackling the issues outlined above. As its name suggests, this is a dessicant model as opposed to a compressor unit that comes with a fairly thin-on-the-ground set of features and functions that are in keeping with its affordable price tag.

This model is widely available and costs £149 in the UK and AUD $261 in Australia. It doesn’t appear to be on sale in the US, though many dessicant dehumidifiers are available.

The lack of features and functionality actually serve to make the EcoAir DD1 Simple Desiccant Dehumidifier very appealing. If you just need an occasional dehumidifier that can be put into position and be up and running in moments then this is the ideal appliance. Dimensions are 290cm x 475cm x 175cm (W x H x D) with an angular design that is easily slotted into whichever corner, hallway or nitch you need it for.

(Image credit: EcoAir)

EcoAir DD1 Simple Desiccant Dehumidifier: features

The minimal features on this model cover most bases really, with the central area of interest being its moisture removal potential. The unit can collect up to 7-litres a day, which makes it ideal for smaller properties. It weighs in at 6kg but is actually very portable helped by a foldaway handle that lets you to move the dehumidifier from room to room, as and when it’s needed.

The EcoAir DD1 Simple Desiccant Dehumidifier is also brilliantly straightforward when it comes to setting up and running the appliance. Plug it in, switch it on and you’re then presented with two different mode settings. Quiet mode is just that and can be used for less time intensive background humidity removal. This is also great if you need to keep the unit on at night as it only emits 34dB of operational noise. The other mode option is Turbo, which is just that and selecting this lets the machine give it the beans on your damp patches.

The all-important tank that collects moisture holds two litres, plus there’s a 1 metre drainage hose included too if you want to run that into a sink or similar drainage channel for ongoing water removal. However, the unit does have a water tank full alert along with a safety auto shut-off feature. That’s good to know given that you’re going to be trying to remove water rather than introduce it into your interior spaces.

Other handy considerations include an auto restart function and a laundry mode for tackling any damp clothes you might have hanging around. We also like the way the design incorporates an anti-tilt feature that removes any worry of the EcoAir DD1 Simple Desiccant Dehumidifier being knocked over, both when it’s on or off.

Interestingly, there’s a so-called Nano Silver Filter built into the design that helps trap dust and keeps the unit crud free. The manufacturers state this needs to be cleaned every couple of weeks to keep your dehumidifier working at peak performance. It’s easy enough to get in and out of the unit at any rate.

(Image credit: EcoAir)

EcoAir DD1 Simple Desiccant Dehumidifier: performance

Putting the EcoAir DD1 Simple Desiccant Dehumidifier through its paces is straightforward enough as there’s very little to do. Power up and use the rotary dial to select a humidity removal level and the machine just gets on with it. We found the unit needed to be on Turbo mode to tackle a steamy kitchen at dinnertime. Equally, however, it was great positioned on the landing for removing moisture next to a steamy bathroom.

We tried out the unit for a longer session next to an airer full of damp laundry and the EcoAir DD1 Simple Desiccant Dehumidifier did a solid enough job of drying the clothes over the course of an afternoon. The bonus with this machine, especially if you’ve got it on the standard setting is that it’s pretty quiet with no compressor noise to get on your nerves.

We did try the pipe outlet for getting rid of water into a sink, but for the amount this model is likely to get used we think the 2-litre internal tank works just fine.

(Image credit: EcoAir)

So, is the EcoAir DD1 Simple Desiccant Dehumidifier any good?

Overall then this is a dehumidifier that ticks all of the right boxes if you’re not looking to take on biblical levels of moisture in the air. We found it best employed for shorter sessions, which should keep running costs lower too. Dessicant models can tend to be more expensive to run compared to compressor types, but for lighter occasional use that’s hardly an issue.

The unit might be short on features and functions, with no timer for example, but it’s quick and easy to operate, can be up and running in moments and gets the job done. As a budget solution for those occasional moisture removal days the EcoAir DD1 Simple Desiccant Dehumidifier makes a great option. Better still, its reasonably compact form factor means you can easily pack it away when it’s not needed.