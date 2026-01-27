Xiaomi’s new premium smart fridge could be the best the market has seen in years

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi’s Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 502L has launched across Europe, featuring a flexible iFresh zone, antibacterial odour control, multiple cooling modes and app-based controls via Xiaomi Home. Pricing starts at £799/€849 via Xiaomi’s online store, although it’s currently discounted thanks to an introductory launch offer.

Xiaomi has launched its new Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 502L smart fridge across multiple European countries, after first debuting late last year. It’s looks to be one of the brand’s most premium smart fridges to date, boasting a mix of features that put it a step ahead of many competitors in this price bracket.

The 502L model follows the Mijia Refrigerator Pro 560L, which launched in China back in December. The two are fairly similar in terms of features, but the Pro version is larger and offers more storage zones – and, importantly, isn’t available in Europe at all.

In terms of layout, the fridge is split into three main storage areas, including a 297-litre fridge compartment, a 176-litre freezer, and a 29-litre iFresh convertible zone. That iFresh section can run independently from the rest of the fridge, with temperatures adjustable between -1°C and 5°C.

There’s also an antibacterial silver ion module designed to reduce odours and help keep food fresher for longer, alongside three cooling modes – Auto, Super Cool and Super Freeze.

As you’d expect from Xiaomi, you can adjust temperatures, switch modes and receive updates via the Xiaomi app. You’ll also get alerts if the fridge door is left open for more than two minutes, and it supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

