Xiaomi's new smart washing machine offers stain removal, garment whitening and 31 different programmes

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Washing Machine Pro Super Electrolytic Smart Wash and Dry 12kg in China, a large-capacity smart washer dryer powered by the brand’s new super electrolysis technology. It offers 31 wash programmes, including quick wash, wool and pet hair removal, plus features like stain treatment, colour protection, 99% sterilisation and sensor-based low-temperature drying.

Xiaomi has launched a new smart washing machine in China, and it’s definitely one to watch. The Mijia Washing Machine Pro Super Electrolytic Smart Wash and Dry 12kg builds on the brand’s previous models but introduces Xiaomi’s super electrolysis technology, which is designed to level up everyday laundry.

The technology unlocks a whole range of clever wash options, including stain removal, garment whitening and colour bleed prevention. There’s also 31 different wash programmes, all selectable via the touch panel, including a super-handy 12-minute quick wash, a wool cycle, and even a pet hair removal mode.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

In terms of capacity, the machine can wash up to 12kg and dry up to 9kg, making it far more practical for larger households than some of Xiaomi’s more experimental multi-drum designs. Drying is sensor-controlled too, with a low-temperature drying mode that automatically stops once clothes are dry, helping to protect fabrics and save energy.

Elsewhere, there’s a 95°C drum-cleaning cycle for hygiene, plus intelligent detergent dispensing with dual compartments that can hold up to 30 days’ worth of detergent. As you’d expect, it’s fully connected with remote control via Xiaomi’s app, support for HyperOS Connect, and future over-the-air updates planned.

Right now, the washer dryer is priced at CNY 3,999 or around $573, and it’s only available in China. Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed whether it’ll come to Europe just yet, but given the generous capacity and practical feature set, it’s easy to see why this model could be very popular.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

