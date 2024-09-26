New Christopher Ward Desk Diver is the best dive watch for most people

Quick Summary
Christopher Ward has just unveiled its newest watch.
With a tongue-in-cheek design, this is the best dive watch for most people.
In the modern age, the function of the best watches on the market has changed dramatically. Gone are the days when your timepiece was a crucial tool to keep you on time for different activities and events – these days, these beautiful mini machines are mostly just for show.
That does leave them up to the changing tides of fashion. For example, it used to be customary to wear a dress watch with a suit or in the office. That's no longer the case though, with many taking their favourite dive watches to work with them.
The rise of the desk diver is arguably the biggest change in the modern watch industry – and Christopher Ward is leaning into it. Designed in conjunction with artist seconde/seconde/, the limited edition C65 Desk Diver is a tongue-in-cheek ode to the modern dive watch out of water.
Ironically, though, it's still fully capable of descending. Based on the C65 Aquitaine model, you'll find a 41mm case crafted from stainless steel and sitting just 12.45mm thick. Topped with a box crystal, you're good for 200m of water resistance here. Oh, and a neat 46.68mm lug-to-lug width should keep things tidy on the wrist, too.
Inside, you'll find a Sellita SW-200-1 movement. That's a 4Hz movement, with a 38 hour power reserve. It's also accurate to +/- 20 seconds per day, meaning you'll have a pretty good idea of whether you're on time for your next meeting.
Users can opt for models on either a Bader bracelet (£1,160 / $1,395) or a black Tropic rubber strap (£995 / $1,195). Both will include a yellow Delugs rubber strap in the box, though – a neat freebie given its £115 (approx. $154) price tag.
When you open the box, you'll also find a range of branded, colour matched stationary. A highlighter, post it notes, pencils and more are present and correct here, to ensure you have all of the necessary supplies for your day.
Limited to just 500 pieces, this certainly won't be for everyone. However, for those who don't like to take themselves – or their watch collection – too seriously, this is a great option. Given how often most dive watches end up in the depths of the ocean, this is probably the ultimate diver for most people, too.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
