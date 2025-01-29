Christopher Ward unveils a limited edition watch for the Year of the Snake

This time of year is a great one to be a fan of the best watches out there. As the Chinese New Year approaches, many brands take the opportunity to craft something limited and exotic in celebration.
This year – the Year of the Snake – has already seen a slew of killer timepieces. We've had models from a wide range of brand, with everything from Swatch and Casio G-Shock to Hublot and Louis Vuitton taking a stab at the form.
Now, Christopher Ward has unveiled its own attempt – and it's not what you'd expect. The brand has collaborated with renowned watch artist, seconde/seconde, who previously designed the incredibly popular Christopher Ward Desk Diver.
As you'd probably have guessed, the design isn't like other Year of the Snake watches you'd be used to. The model pays homage to the 8-bit snake game, with a venom green dial topped with the iconic hungry reptile.
That design language is mirrored on the case back. There, an inscription reads, "Cheers to the snake year(s)", with a black 8-bit text on a venom green background.
Those looking to snag one of the pieces can opt for it on either the steel bracelet, or a choice of two rubber straps – black or venom green. For me, the venom green is the pick of the bunch, pairing seamlessly with the dial.
Elsewhere, specs are pretty much identical to the regular model variant. A 40mm case is crafted from stainless steel, and sits an impressive 9.95mm thick. Inside, a Sellita SW200-1 movement beats away, providing 38 hours of power reserve and +/- 20 seconds per day accuracy.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Priced at £850 / $995 for the rubber strap options or £1,050 / $1,225 on the steel bracelet, these are nice and affordable, with a quirky design. Those looking to snag one will have to be quick, though – the model will only be available to purchase until February 10th at 3pm GMT.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Audio Pro's A28 speaker system gets the glow up it deserves
The excellent streaming-friendly speakers now come in a more natural colour to match your decor
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Jack Wolfskins Prelight 2.5l Lt Jacket is lightweight, breathable and ready for anything
Featuring the brands' TEXAPORE ECOSPHERE PRO system, this waterproof jacket is hardcore
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Atari's Asteroids watch is a dream for retro fashionistas – just don't expect to tell the time
To celebrate 45 years of the iconic 8-bit game, Atari has crafted a quirky watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
Tissot celebrates the 2025 NBA season with special edition Supersport watch
Basketball fans will love Tissot’s new Supersport NBA Special Edition watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Hands on with the Vacheron Constantin 222 in Steel – one of the most sought-after watches ever is finally real
Can a steel watch be luxury? Vacheron Constantin seems to think so
By Sam Cross Published
-
Year of the Snake 2025: 13 snake-inspired watches from Hublot, Swatch, Jaeger-LeCoultre and more
Celebrate the Year of the Snake with these special edition watches
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2025: luxurious gifts for the style savvy
The big day is just around the corner
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Dior rounds off Paris Fashion Week with new Dior Grand Soir Automate collections
Dior debuts three Dior Grand Soir Automate watches with new dial designs
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New Swatch x Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Pink Ocean might be my dream dive watch
There's big Kenergy coming from this collaboration
By Sam Cross Published
-
Gérald Genta launches its most flamboyant Gentissima Oursin watch yet
I don’t know how to feel about Gérald Genta’s LVMH watch launch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published