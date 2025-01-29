Christopher Ward unveils a limited edition watch for the Year of the Snake

This time of year is a great one to be a fan of the best watches out there. As the Chinese New Year approaches, many brands take the opportunity to craft something limited and exotic in celebration.

This year – the Year of the Snake – has already seen a slew of killer timepieces. We've had models from a wide range of brand, with everything from Swatch and Casio G-Shock to Hublot and Louis Vuitton taking a stab at the form.

Now, Christopher Ward has unveiled its own attempt – and it's not what you'd expect. The brand has collaborated with renowned watch artist, seconde/seconde, who previously designed the incredibly popular Christopher Ward Desk Diver.

As you'd probably have guessed, the design isn't like other Year of the Snake watches you'd be used to. The model pays homage to the 8-bit snake game, with a venom green dial topped with the iconic hungry reptile.

That design language is mirrored on the case back. There, an inscription reads, "Cheers to the snake year(s)", with a black 8-bit text on a venom green background.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Those looking to snag one of the pieces can opt for it on either the steel bracelet, or a choice of two rubber straps – black or venom green. For me, the venom green is the pick of the bunch, pairing seamlessly with the dial.

Elsewhere, specs are pretty much identical to the regular model variant. A 40mm case is crafted from stainless steel, and sits an impressive 9.95mm thick. Inside, a Sellita SW200-1 movement beats away, providing 38 hours of power reserve and +/- 20 seconds per day accuracy.

Priced at £850 / $995 for the rubber strap options or £1,050 / $1,225 on the steel bracelet, these are nice and affordable, with a quirky design. Those looking to snag one will have to be quick, though – the model will only be available to purchase until February 10th at 3pm GMT.