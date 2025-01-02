New Swatch watches celebrate the Year of the Snake

Quick Summary
Swatch just launched a new pair of watches to celebrate the Year of the Snake.
That's the new Chinese zodiac symbol for this year.
One thing you can always guarantee with the turn of a new year is a new flurry of watches. While we're likely to see interesting new designs throughout the year, the first few weeks are always adorned with designs celebrating the new year of the Chinese zodiac.
We already saw the Casio G-Shock model released in December, and now the good folks over at Swatch have unveiled the brands efforts. That consists of two pieces, designed to celebrate not just the Year of the Snake overall, but the wooden snake which is being celebrated in 2025.
The first model is dubbed the Blue and Golden Lithe Dancer. A part of the big bold collection, that features a larger 47mm case diameter, though a lug-to-lug measurement of just under 45mm and a case thickness of under 12mm should help to keep things a little more svelte on the wrist.
Elsewhere, you'll find both day and date complications on the dial, interspersed among the design of the dial. That's surrounded by a gold-toned bezel, which matches the hour and minute hands.
The other model is called Golden Red Bamboo, and is much more in keeping with the classic Swatch models you'll know and love. That's got a really slim case, which is crafted from stainless steel.
It sits just 38mm across, and is just 5.8mm thick. That's a really slim case measurement, and should make for a brilliant wearing experience. When coupled with the textile and leather strap, it should also be a really lightweight wearing experience.
Priced at £170 (approx. $211 / AU$ 341) for the Golden Red Bamboo model, and £115 (approx. $143 / AU$230) these are a brilliant, affordable way to celebrate the Year of the Snake. I can certainly see the Golden Red Bamboo model being the more popular of the two, even with its higher price tag.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
