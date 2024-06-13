Buckle up, Swatch just announced three new MoonSwatches

If you thought for one moment that Moonswatch mania had subsided, then think again – because Swatch has just announced a new collection of three models, and they’re all going on sale this week.

Hot on the heels of the 'Snoopy MoonSwatch', the latest additions are part of a new collection called Mission on Earth. The three watches are called Lava, Polar Lights and Desert. They all feature the familiar look of the iconic Omega Speedmaster ‘Moonwatch’, complete with a trio of subdials, a tachymeter scale around the bezel and a pair of push buttons beside the crown.

What makes this collection stand out is the bright colours of the Lava and Polar Lights models. The former contrasts a bright red case, crown, hands and buttons with a black dial and bezel. The strap is also black, but with red stitching and a red Swatch logo. Swatch says how this watch honours the Omega Speedmaster ‘Ultraman’, as well as Omega’s Speedmaster Alaska II and Alaska III models.

Similarly striking is the Polar Lights edition. This time red is replaced by a shade of turquoise intended to remind its wearer of the Aurora Borealis. The green is also used for the buttons, crown, hands, strap stitching and tachymeter markings, while the dial appears black but is actually a graduated dark blue, complete with a faintly lit starry sky in the top half.

Lastly, there’s the Moonswatch Desert. This ditches the bright colours of the other models and instead features a palette of light grey-beige tones inspired by desert sand. Pale beige is used for the case, buttons, crown, hands and markings, as well as the stitching of the strap. It’s a subdued look, but one that I think really suits the design of the Omega Speedmaster.

All three models are priced at £240 and, as ever, they are only available from select Swatch stores, starting from 15 June. Sigh. As with other members of the Moonswatch family, they are not available to buy online, and Swatch says customers can only purchase one per visit.

For UK shoppers this includes Swatch London shops at Battersea Power Station, Covent Garden, Harvey Nichols, Carnaby Street, Oxford Street and Westfield White City, plus its stores in Birmingham Bullring, Manchester Trafford Centre, Liverpool Paradise Street, Edinburgh Princess Street and Glasgow Buchanan Galleries.