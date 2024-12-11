New Casio G-Shock celebrates the Year of the Snake

Quick Summary
A new Casio G-Shock model is made to celebrate the upcoming year of the snake.
It features a range of serpentine nods, plus a host of killer features.
Among watch enthusiasts and collectors, one brand is consistently involved in conversations, even when you might not expect it to be. Revered for ruggedness and reliability, Casio G-Shock models can routinely be found in collections with pieces worth tens and even hundreds of times more costly.
Built on that foundation for surviving just about anything, the brand has morphed into something of a style icon, too. That sees them release models which are grounded in popular culture – like this one dedicated to the Year of the Snake.
That's the sign of the Chinese zodiac for 2025, and this model celebrates that with a couple of tasteful nods. Coming in as part of the G Steel range, this piece features an analog-digital dial and a sophisticated colour palette consisting of black, gold and silver.
There are intricate nods to the snake everywhere on this piece. From scale patterns hidden in the dial, buttons and band, to the infinity symbol engraved on the rear formed from a snake eating its own tail.
Elsewhere, you'll find all of the facets you'd come to expect from a G-Shock. Shock resistance is part and parcel of the design, but you'll also enjoy 200m of water resistance, to make sure your watch is able to withstand the most treacherous of environments.
Tough Solar integration ensures the battery can be recharged when placed in front of a light source, which should help to keep this piece ticking away for a long time. Plus, the Bluetooth smartphone link ensures accurate time as long as your watch is connected to a phone.
You'll find a world timer with 38 cities around the globe included, a 1/100-second stopwatch, a countdown timer and up to 5 daily alarms. All of that tots up to a watch with some serious pedigree.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As a limited edition model priced at $380 (approx. £299 / AU$599) this is certain to turn some heads. Whether you're an avid collector, or just want a way to mark the new year, this is a great piece to pick up.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Apple Watch could get the major upgrade we've waited years for, the Ultra too
Much faster mobile data could be coming to your wrist soon
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Two new Eufy smart locks are coming – and they could be there a lot sooner than expected
Both models are rumoured to feature palm recognition
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
New Casio G-Shock model is a chronograph with an all-analog dial
This might be the nicest G-Shock yet
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
New Casio G-Shock models offer a stylish look – and do some good in the process
These classy pink ladies are made to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock models feature an unbelievable battery life
This is the ultimate watch for those who hate changing batteries
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock is a stylish option for luxury watch enthusiasts
These might be the classiest pick in the G-Shock range
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock models offer a stylish face and a comfortable fit
Is this the perfect G-Shock for you?
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock models are fashionably utilitarian
Are you ready for rugged reliability, soldier?
By Sam Cross Published
-
Two Casio G-Shock models celebrate the release of Deadpool and Wolverine
The new Marvel film is set to launch at the end of the month
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock celebrates 50th anniversary with gorgeous, classy colourway
The iconic brand is celebrating 50 years of watchmaking heritage
By Sam Cross Last updated