New Casio G-Shock celebrates the Year of the Snake

Quick Summary A new Casio G-Shock model is made to celebrate the upcoming year of the snake. It features a range of serpentine nods, plus a host of killer features.

Among watch enthusiasts and collectors, one brand is consistently involved in conversations, even when you might not expect it to be. Revered for ruggedness and reliability, Casio G-Shock models can routinely be found in collections with pieces worth tens and even hundreds of times more costly.

Built on that foundation for surviving just about anything, the brand has morphed into something of a style icon, too. That sees them release models which are grounded in popular culture – like this one dedicated to the Year of the Snake.

That's the sign of the Chinese zodiac for 2025, and this model celebrates that with a couple of tasteful nods. Coming in as part of the G Steel range, this piece features an analog-digital dial and a sophisticated colour palette consisting of black, gold and silver.

There are intricate nods to the snake everywhere on this piece. From scale patterns hidden in the dial, buttons and band, to the infinity symbol engraved on the rear formed from a snake eating its own tail.

Elsewhere, you'll find all of the facets you'd come to expect from a G-Shock. Shock resistance is part and parcel of the design, but you'll also enjoy 200m of water resistance, to make sure your watch is able to withstand the most treacherous of environments.

Tough Solar integration ensures the battery can be recharged when placed in front of a light source, which should help to keep this piece ticking away for a long time. Plus, the Bluetooth smartphone link ensures accurate time as long as your watch is connected to a phone.

You'll find a world timer with 38 cities around the globe included, a 1/100-second stopwatch, a countdown timer and up to 5 daily alarms. All of that tots up to a watch with some serious pedigree.

As a limited edition model priced at $380 (approx. £299 / AU$599) this is certain to turn some heads. Whether you're an avid collector, or just want a way to mark the new year, this is a great piece to pick up.