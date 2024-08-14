New Casio G-Shock models offer a stylish face and a comfortable fit

Quick Summary
The latest Casio G-Shock release fuses comfort and colourful dials, making it a great option for most people.
You'll find a host of top appointments on board, too!
There are certain models and brands which – though seemingly out of place – and always adored by fans of the best watches. These are sometimes completely out of sorts, but have a charm, history or feature set which simply cannot be ignored.
The Casio G-Shock range falls into that camp. Because why would anyone expect fans of high-end luxury to be besotted with a resin-cased, digital watch? It defies belief, and yet you'll regularly find these rugged little blighters in watch boxes surrounded by watches with five-figure price tags.
Users love them for a whole range of reasons. The G-Shock design is simply stunning, with a fashionable face that has stood the test of time.
Their latest iteration takes the iconic octagonal-cased 2100 series and gives it something of a glow up. You'll find a range of dial options, each with a neat texture which appears to be a combination of circular ribbing and a rectangular background.
That sits within a metal covered case. The metal covers the usual resin case material, offering the best hybrid of looks and performance – resin offers great shock resistance, and metal looks gorgeous.
The case attaches with a resin band, which offers excellent comfort in use. These are some of the most easy-wearing watch straps on the market, so it's great to see them in use here.
You'll find a full onslaught of G-Shock mainstay features throughout the rest of the spec sheet. Bluetooth pairing ensures connectivity with their phone app, while Tough Solar makes sure you keep exceptional battery life simply by pointing it towards a light source.
There's also 200m of water resistance, making it perfect for keeping pace with the rigors of life. It should be more than capable of a little swim, while being more than enough to stand up to a rainstorm or doing the dishes.
Priced at £229 in the UK (approx. $295; AU$444), this is a decent value proposition for those looking to snag a G-Shock that looks good, while keeping a great range of functionality.
