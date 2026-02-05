New Canon compact camera celebrates 30 years of pocket-sized photography

Quick Summary Canon has unveiled a new compact camera designed to celebrate 30 years of the Powershot. It's a seriously good-looking thing, too!

It's no secret that compact cameras are having a moment right now. Models like the Ricoh GR III and the Fujifilm X100VI have proven that there's a substantial appetite for little cameras with impressive spec sheets.

Now, Canon has released a new version of its current compact flagship – the Canon PowerShot G7 Mark III – to celebrate 30 years of its PowerShot lineup. That debuted all the way back in June 1996, with the PowerShot 600, and has been a core range for the brand ever since.

Things have changed quite a bit since that first camera, though. That one packed in a 50mm field-of-view (28mm was also possible with an external adapter) and a whopping 1MB of built in storage.

The newer PowerShot G7 X Mark III Anniversary Edition is much more suited to the needs of the modern photographer. That features a one-inch stacked CMOS sensor, with a 20MP resolution on offer.

(Image credit: Canon)

That sees the light via a 24mm lens, with a 4.2x optical zoom ensuring you've got a really usable range on offer. That's also a wide aperture lens, with an f/1.8-f/2.8 variable maximum aperture across the zoom range ensuring lots of light can be captured.

For this special anniversary edition, the camera comes in a limited edition graphite colour, features a twill pattern on the front ring and the 30 year anniversary logo printed on the body. It's a seriously good-looking thing, with an overall look reminiscent of classic titanium-bodied cameras.

There's no word on exactly how limited this camera will be, or for the pricing of the variant, though I'd expect it to not be too far removed from the standard model. That's often quite hard to come by, too, which should make this version even more popular. Stock of the model is said to arrive in April 2026, so there will be a little wait for those interested in adding one to their collection.