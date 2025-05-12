Sydney Sweeney returns to her Euphoria roots in Apple TV+'s new thriller

Sometimes, when an actor breaks out from the TV show that made them famous, they can take some time to expand their horizons and avoid being typecast based on that establishing performance, and Sydney Sweeney has done a great job on that front. After her star-making showing in Euphoria ,she's become a box office smash in her own right, fronting movies like Anyone But You to great success.

Now, though, she's taken on a role in a major new movie coming to Apple TV+, which looks like it draws from the same well as her Euphoria character – namely, a deeply troubled young woman who might have to spend quite a lot of her screen time falling to pieces emotionally.

Echo Valley — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Echo Valley stars Sweeney as Claire opposite Julianne Moore as her on-screen mother Kate, who steps in to try and put things right when her daughter turns up one night distraught and soaked from the rain. Claire reveals that she's just killed her boyfriend in a fight, and Kate has to take some radical steps to hide the body.

From there, it's likely to be a story of real tension as their secret starts to eat away at their relationship – made all the worse when one of Claire's apparent contacts turns up in the form of Domhnall Gleeson. He seems keen to drive a wedge between them and extract some value of his own.

To further add to the Euphoria similarities for Sweeney in particular, there are mentions that her character is an addict, so there's plenty swirling around the story. It comes from the writer behind TV hit Mare of Easttown, which is some great recent pedigree, but when you have Julianne Moore in a starring role, you barely have to even justify anything.

The one-off movie will premiere on Apple TV+ on 13 June, so it's actually only a month away, which is quite a quick turnaround given the calibre of stars that Apple has at its disposal this time. Whether that's a bad omen or not will become clear once we can watch it, of course.