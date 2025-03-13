I'm late to one of Netflix's best sci-fi shows – and now eager for season 2

As part of my ongoing 'oh dang, I missed that show when it came out' series, I've been digging into Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ to extend my watch list and catch-up on the best shows – especially sci-fi shows, such as Severance and Silo – which, up to this point, I've been late to catch.

The latest, which I've had on the list for a long time, is 3 Body Problem on Netflix. It's from the creators of Game of Thrones – which I think you can half tell from the familiar cast list – and, well, when that team gets making a show, it should be on your watch list. I really shouldn't have waited so long either.

3 Body Problem launched almost a year ago, on 31 March, so it's taken me 12 months to get around to it. But at least I know there'll be a season two and three – Netflix has officially confirmed this. I'm glad, as that's the kind of foresight I've long hoped the streamer would opt for, as Apple TV+ has with Silo.

3 Body Problem | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

3 Body Problem is a brain-bending sci-fi, an adaptation of the Chinese novel series Remembrance of Earth's Past, by Liu Cixin. It begins in 1960s China, where a secretive project's scientific experiments have lingering consequences into the future.

The eight-part Netflix series jumps between the past and now – but also between metaphysical worlds, via an 'invite-only' headset, adding to the puzzle – following a series of scientist protagonists who, plagued by a 'warning' countdown timer, cease their research to save themselves. Or do they?

It's a strong cast, with Eiza González playing Auggie Salazar, among familiar faces (largely from Game of Thrones), including John Bradley as Jack Rooney and Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade. Even Brad Pitt is an executive producer (behind the scenes, not in the series).

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

I'm calling 3 Body Problem one of the best sci-fi series from Netflix... despite its 79% Rotten Tomatoes score. That's a solid 8/10, though, putting it in similar company to the best streaming service's other shows, including Bodies (82%), but not quite as run-away successful as Dark (94%) or, of course, Stranger Things (91%).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I would include Kaos (83%) in the above list, but with that now done and dusted – it was cancelled in a shock move, which gave me concern for other successful shows on the streamer – I can at least be pleased that the 3 Body Problem tale will continue.

Although, at the time of writing, there's no word on precisely when we'll get to see 3 Body Problem's second season. There's no official word on shooting schedule or release date, with the rumour of a 2026 release the best there is to go on. So, until then, I'll just have to keep digging out sci-fi streaming gems to which I'm late to the party...