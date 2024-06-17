Sky and HBO give us the Game of Thrones news we most wanted to hear

Quick Summary Sky and HBO will get more House of the Dragon in the future, as maker Warner has announced it has renewed the show for a season 3. This comes as the first episode of season 2 is finally available to watch.

Game of Thrones fans will be thrilled that season 2 of House of the Dragon has landed at last.

But there's even better news today, as not only can you now catch the first episode of the new series on HBO and Max in the US, Sky and Now in the UK, Warner has announced that it will continue further.

A third season of House of the Dragon has been ordered.

This is to be made in addition to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight – another GoT prequel series that was commissioned by Warner (for HBO) last year.

Not much is known about House of the Dragon season 3 as yet, but it will continue the story taken from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. We don't want to give away any spoilers anyway, as season 2 has only just started and is being released episodically each week.

The first episode of the second season premiered in the US yesterday, Sunday 16 June. It subsequently arrived in the UK care of Sky and its streaming service Now a day later.

Future episodes (up to the eight in total) will be released on the same Sunday/Monday schedule.

The first season, starring Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower) and the always excellent Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, was extremely well received by critics – who awarded it an average of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new series has fallen a little shy of that so far, but is much bigger in scope and depth – not least because its filming wasn't constrained by similar Covid restrictions as the first.

You can find out what that means for yourself, with the show now available to UK viewers on Sky Atlantic across multiple platforms, including Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q.

It's also available on a vast number of streaming devices, both in the UK and US thanks to Now and Max offering it to watch over the internet.