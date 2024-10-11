You won’t believe what Kathmandu’s new jacket is made from

At this point – and I blame capitalism for this – standard recycled plastic or responsibly sourced down feather coats just won’t cut it.

Companies must up their game to entice us to look at their products. Give us jackets made from climbing rope scraps , or get out.

Thankfully, global outdoor brand Kathmandu has gone the extra mile with its latest launch, the Epiq SE.

The new jacket is a special edition of the company's renowned Epiq puffer jacket and features fabric made from recycled plastic waste, including – wait for it – end-of-life car tyres.

The Epiq SE is said to offer the same high-performance warmth as the original but with a modern aesthetic and enhanced sustainability credentials.

The jacket features 600-fill power duck down for exceptional insulation and includes practical touches like an adjustable hood, hem, and internal stretch cuffs to keep the cold at bay.

The durable water-repellent finish helps water bead off the surface (although it doesn’t make it a waterproof jacket ), while zippered front pockets with soft brushed linings provide a cosy spot for hands. It also comes with a stuff sack for easy packing.

The jacket's fabric is constructed using Fulgar's (an expert in man-made fibres) Q-CYCLE yarn, which incorporates recycled post-consumer waste, including car tyres.

To further emphasise its eco-friendly mission, the Epiq SE includes a Digital ID sewn into each jacket. This feature allows customers to trace the jacket's sustainability story, from the materials used to its manufacturing process and recommendations for resale or repairs.

Available now at Kathmandu, the Epiq SE jacket is priced at £255/ €290/ AU$449.98 /$479.98 NZD.