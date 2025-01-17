Vollebak pushes the limits of outerwear with Double Graphene Puffer and Shielding Suit

From lab-grown sweaters to using materials designed to survive the brutal conditions of outer space for its jackets, Vollebak is always on a mission to take textiles to the next level.
The brand is once again trying to redefine the future of clothing with two groundbreaking releases: the Double Graphene Puffer and the Shielding Suit.
The company’s new puffer integrates the Nobel Prize-winning new graphene (favoured by other innovative British companies such as Inov8) both inside and out.
The ultralight, weather-resistant Double Graphene Puffer is crafted with a graphene core, while the insulation itself is infused with graphene nanoparticles.
This dual-layer approach harnesses graphene's exceptional thermal conductivity to store and redistribute heat, regulate body temperature, and reduce humidity without any electronic components.
The puffer’s outer shell is water-repellent, windproof, and breathable, offering robust protection against snow and wind while staying comfortable during activity.
The insulation, made from recycled polyester blended with graphene, mimics the warmth of down while eliminating cold spots.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Plus, thanks to graphene's bacteriostatic properties, the jacket stays fresher for longer, resisting odour buildup.
The other innovation is perfect for those looking to disappear (at least from digital surveillance). The Shielding Suit draws inspiration from NASA's electromagnetic shielding technology used on the Mars Rover and blocks electromagnetic radiation, infrared detection, and even bacteria.
The outer shell of the Shielding Suit is embedded with pure silver, giving it the power to block radio waves, microwaves (0.2GHz to 10GHz), and even Ku-band satellite signals. This means it can effectively shield against WiFi, Bluetooth, and radar systems.
To take privacy to the next level, both the jacket and pants come with integrated Faraday cage pockets, completely isolating devices from external signals.
The jacket also camouflages the wearer from infrared cameras by deflecting mid- and long-wave infrared radiation. And thanks to silver's antimicrobial properties, it actively kills bacteria on contact, ensuring the suit stays fresh.
Retailing at £1,295/ $1,695 (~AU$2,728.66) and £2,495/ $3,295 (~5,304), the Double Graphene Puffer and Shielding Jacket are available to buy now at Vollebak.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 review: sensational sound, ordinary ANC
Bowers & Wilkins' step-down true wireless earbuds sound amazing and are well-priced – so what's the catch, if anything?
By Simon Lucas Published
-
Try this 4-week core workout plan to build strength, stability, and definition
Unlock full-body power with this simple yet effective core routine – no endless crunches, just real results
By Yanar Alkayat Published