Vollebak pushes the limits of outerwear with Double Graphene Puffer and Shielding Suit

From lab-grown sweaters to using materials designed to survive the brutal conditions of outer space for its jackets, Vollebak is always on a mission to take textiles to the next level.

The brand is once again trying to redefine the future of clothing with two groundbreaking releases: the Double Graphene Puffer and the Shielding Suit.

The company’s new puffer integrates the Nobel Prize-winning new graphene (favoured by other innovative British companies such as Inov8) both inside and out.

The ultralight, weather-resistant Double Graphene Puffer is crafted with a graphene core, while the insulation itself is infused with graphene nanoparticles.

This dual-layer approach harnesses graphene's exceptional thermal conductivity to store and redistribute heat, regulate body temperature, and reduce humidity without any electronic components.

The puffer’s outer shell is water-repellent, windproof, and breathable, offering robust protection against snow and wind while staying comfortable during activity.

The insulation, made from recycled polyester blended with graphene, mimics the warmth of down while eliminating cold spots.

Plus, thanks to graphene's bacteriostatic properties, the jacket stays fresher for longer, resisting odour buildup.

Vollebak Shielding Suit (Image credit: Vollebak)

The other innovation is perfect for those looking to disappear (at least from digital surveillance). The Shielding Suit draws inspiration from NASA's electromagnetic shielding technology used on the Mars Rover and blocks electromagnetic radiation, infrared detection, and even bacteria.

The outer shell of the Shielding Suit is embedded with pure silver, giving it the power to block radio waves, microwaves (0.2GHz to 10GHz), and even Ku-band satellite signals. This means it can effectively shield against WiFi, Bluetooth, and radar systems.

To take privacy to the next level, both the jacket and pants come with integrated Faraday cage pockets, completely isolating devices from external signals.

The jacket also camouflages the wearer from infrared cameras by deflecting mid- and long-wave infrared radiation. And thanks to silver's antimicrobial properties, it actively kills bacteria on contact, ensuring the suit stays fresh.

Retailing at £1,295/ $1,695 (~AU$2,728.66) and £2,495/ $3,295 (~5,304), the Double Graphene Puffer and Shielding Jacket are available to buy now at Vollebak.