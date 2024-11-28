How Vollebak built the first lab-grown sweater

Vollebak, the brand known for pushing the boundaries of clothing technology, has unveiled its latest feat: a Lab-Grown range built from Brewed Protein fibre.
This biomaterial, developed in collaboration with Japanese innovator Spiber, is a glimpse into the future of material science.
Spiber’s journey to creating Brewed Protein started 20 years ago in a Tokyo university lab.
Two bioinformatics students, Kazuhide Sekiyama and Junichi Sugahara, set out to replicate the magic of spider silk, a material revered for its strength and elasticity.
By 2015, the team had developed a completely new protein through molecular engineering, capable of being transformed into fibres with properties unlike anything else on the planet.
As you would imagine, the process behind this innovation reads like science fiction.
DNA sequences from animals and insects, such as sheep, squid, and spiders, are selected from a massive genetic database.
These sequences are then inserted into microbes, effectively programming them to produce proteins through fermentation.
The resulting protein polymer is purified, dried, and extruded into an ultra-fine fibre, ready to be spun and knitted into fabric.
The Lab-Grown range, which includes a sweater, scarf, and beanie, blends this futuristic biomaterial with high-performance Merino wool for strength and durability.
The result? Pieces that feel as soft as cashmere or silk but offer thermoregulating, fast-drying, and odour-resistant performance.
Fully reversible, these items showcase intricate honeycomb patterns and textures that reflect their lab-grown origins.
Compared to traditional fibres like cashmere, its production emits 79% fewer greenhouse gases and uses 97% less land and water.
This makes Vollebak’s Lab-Grown range a prime example of how cutting-edge technology can reduce our reliance on conventional materials while delivering exceptional performance.
At £495/ $595/ AU$995 for the sweater and £195/ $245/ AU$395 each for the scarf and beanie, this collection positions itself firmly in the luxury market.
Yet, the real value lies in its potential to redefine how clothing is made.
By replicating and enhancing natural processes, Vollebak and Spiber are paving the way for a future where biomaterials replace plastics, plants, and animal-derived textiles.
Check out the Lab-Grown collection at Vollebak.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
