Rab joins forces with Gramicci for a climbing collab steeped in 1980s counterculture

Rab and Gramicci have joined forces for a limited-edition capsule that brings together decades of climbing heritage and outdoor innovation.

While Rab is a household name among mountaineers, Gramicci might be less familiar to some UK adventurers, though its roots run just as deep.

Founded in 1982 by Yosemite climber Mike Graham, Gramicci was born out of the Stonemasters movement, which revolutionised climbing style and apparel with freedom of movement at its core.

Meanwhile, Rab Carrington was stitching the first Rab sleeping bags in Sheffield, just a few months and a continent away.

Both brands were shaped by the rebellious, inventive energy of the 1980s climbing counterculture, a time when gear was designed by climbers, for climbers.

Gritstone meets granite

The new Rab & Gramicci collection bridges those legacies, combining Rab’s technical expertise with Gramicci’s movement-driven design.

The seven-piece line-up includes standout items like the Kinder Smock, Neutrino Pro Hoody, and Argon Pants, all reimagined with vibrant colour blocking and collaborative detailing.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s a collection built for both rock and street, where function meets flair.

(Image credit: Rab)

Each piece embodies the shared ethos of problem-solving and freedom that defined early climbing pioneers, with gear that performs at the crag but looks just as good at the café afterwards.

The collaboration also nods to the growing crossover between outdoor and lifestyle fashion, bringing climbing aesthetics into everyday wardrobes without compromising performance or durability.

The Rab & Gramicci collection launches on 6 November via Rab and selected retailers for a limited period.

Expect prices to vary by item, with the collection ranging from lifestyle staples like the Crimp LS Tee to premium technical insulation like the Neutrino Pro Hoody.