Rab joins forces with Gramicci for a climbing collab steeped in 1980s counterculture
British mountain gear meets Californian climbing cool in a limited-edition collab celebrating the golden age of climbing
Rab and Gramicci have joined forces for a limited-edition capsule that brings together decades of climbing heritage and outdoor innovation.
While Rab is a household name among mountaineers, Gramicci might be less familiar to some UK adventurers, though its roots run just as deep.
Founded in 1982 by Yosemite climber Mike Graham, Gramicci was born out of the Stonemasters movement, which revolutionised climbing style and apparel with freedom of movement at its core.
Meanwhile, Rab Carrington was stitching the first Rab sleeping bags in Sheffield, just a few months and a continent away.
Both brands were shaped by the rebellious, inventive energy of the 1980s climbing counterculture, a time when gear was designed by climbers, for climbers.
Gritstone meets granite
The new Rab & Gramicci collection bridges those legacies, combining Rab’s technical expertise with Gramicci’s movement-driven design.
The seven-piece line-up includes standout items like the Kinder Smock, Neutrino Pro Hoody, and Argon Pants, all reimagined with vibrant colour blocking and collaborative detailing.
It’s a collection built for both rock and street, where function meets flair.
Each piece embodies the shared ethos of problem-solving and freedom that defined early climbing pioneers, with gear that performs at the crag but looks just as good at the café afterwards.
The collaboration also nods to the growing crossover between outdoor and lifestyle fashion, bringing climbing aesthetics into everyday wardrobes without compromising performance or durability.
The Rab & Gramicci collection launches on 6 November via Rab and selected retailers for a limited period.
Expect prices to vary by item, with the collection ranging from lifestyle staples like the Crimp LS Tee to premium technical insulation like the Neutrino Pro Hoody.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
