Hoover takes on Dyson with its own wet and dry vacuum – and it’s a fraction of the price

QUICK SUMMARY Hoover has launched the HW3 Turbo Clean, an all-in-one cordless floor washer and vacuum. Similar to the Dyson Wash G1, the Hoover HW3 Turbo Clean vacuums, washes and dries hardwood floors in one go.

Move over Dyson – Hoover has launched the new HW3 Turbo Clean, and it looks surprisingly familiar to the Dyson Wash G1. The Hoover HW3 Turbo Clean is an all-in-one floor washer and cleaner that combines three cleaning functions into one – and it’s a fraction of Dyson’s prices.

The Dyson Wash G1 marked a shift away from the traditional mop and bucket, and instead, focused on cordless, hygienic cleaning that separated clean water from dirty water. Other brands have followed in Dyson’s footsteps, including its long-standing rival, Shark, but Hoover’s latest model is one that looks like it can truly compete with the Wash G1.

The – deep breath, everyone – Hoover HW3 Turbo Clean Wet & Dry Cordless Floor Washer and Vacuum is an all-in-one cordless floor washer that vacuums, washes and dries floors in one go. Designed for hardwood floors, the Hoover HW3 Turbo Clean has a 16kPa suction that powers its dual modes – vacuum only and vacuum and wash.

While the Dyson Wash G1 doesn’t ‘technically’ vacuum, it does have a brush roll that picks up loose dirt and deposits it into a tray that sits under the brush. The Hoover HW3 Turbo Clean acts in a similar way, and has Anti-hair wrap features that ensure that the brush head doesn’t tangle.

(Image credit: Hoover)

The Hoover HW3 Turbo Clean has edge-to-edge coverage so it can easily fit into hard-to-reach areas and get close to skirting boards and tricky corners. It even has a Turbo mode function for extra powerful vacuuming and mopping to clean up tough messes and stains.

As a cordless vacuum and mop, the Hoover HW3 Turbo Clean has up to 40 minutes of runtime, and charges for up to 4.5 hours. It also self-cleans and dries itself and your floors using cold-air ventilation, so your floor isn’t overly wet after you’ve finished mopping, and there’s no underlying odours or mould.

Compared to the Dyson Wash G1, the Hoover HW3 Turbo Clean has a similar, lightweight design and functionality, but it costs a fraction of the price. Where the Wash G1 is priced at £599.99, the Hoover HW3 Turbo Clean is available for £249 at Hoover .