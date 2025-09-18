Xiaomi just launched the slimmest cordless vacuum cleaner I've ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has launched its new Vacuum Cleaner P30, and it looks to be one of the slimmest, lightweight options on the market. It delivers 22,000 Pa suction with a 110,000 rpm, 180 W motor and includes a 2-in-1 handheld brush. Availability and pricing are yet to be confirmed.

Xiaomi has just launched its brand new Vacuum Cleaner P30, and it's probably the slimmest cordless vacuum cleaner I've ever seen. After appearing on Xiaomi’s global site the other day, it's pretty much confirmed that a wider launch beyond China seems imminent.

The P30 is an upright cordless vacuum, but unlike most, it’s very compact. Exact dimensions haven’t been confirmed, but it’s very lightweight at just 860 grams with the battery, making it easy to handle and ideal for quick cleaning sessions.

Pricing and availability are still to be confirmed, but knowing Xiaomi’s track record, it’s unlikely to on the expensive side.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The P30 features 22,000 Pa suction, a 110,000 rpm motor and 180 W of power, meaning it should handle everyday floor cleaning with ease. It also comes with a 2-in-1 brush, so you can also use it as a handheld for furniture or tricky corners.

The 8,000 mAh pack promises up to 40 minutes of cleaning per charge, or around 10 minutes on Turbo mode. Modes can be switched with simple onboard buttons, and it even charges via USB-C, which is still a rare feature even amongst the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

