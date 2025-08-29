A Week on the Wrist with the King Seiko KS1969 – Seiko's middle child gets the best of both worlds

They say the middle child is the forgotten child, and that is certainly true of King Seiko. Sitting between the base model Seiko range and the championed, luxury Grand Seiko offering, the brand went under the radar for several years before a resurgence in 2021.

Recently, I've had my hands on the glorious King Seiko KS1969, in a bid to find out what the brand has to offer. That model is based on a retro design, with a tonneau-shaped case. Let's take a closer look at what it has to offer.

King Seiko KS1969 key specs

That tonneau-shaped case might look broad, but the reality is far different. At just 39.4mm across, it's a more compact frame than many watches you'd find on the market.

Combine that with a lug-to-lug width of just 43.6mm and the overall feel should be fairly compact. The brand goes even further, though, squeezing the case height as well, down to just 9.9mm, to further improve wearability.

That size is only possible thanks to the calibre inside. Seiko's 6L35 movement is designed with a slim profile, sitting just 3.7mm tall to enable some really compact watch designs.

(Image credit: Future)

That also offers 45 hours of power reserve – nothing to shout about in today's market, but respectable enough – while operating within +15/-10 seconds per day of accuracy. It's worth noting that anecdotal evidence online suggests a far greater level of accuracy, however.

The case offers 50m of water resistance, and features a screwed case back. There's no screw-down crown here though, so it's certainly not a dive watch and you'll want to pay a little more mind when wearing it around water.

The model comes with a steel bracelet as standard, with a 13-link design which is reminiscent of classic jewellery. That features a butterfly clasp, and possibly my only real gripe with the spec sheet – a 19mm lug width. Changing this watch strap is going to be a pain.

(Image credit: Future)

What is the King Seiko KS1969 like on the wrist?

From the first moment you strap it on, this King Seiko feels really special. Those measurements we were swooning over on the spec sheet translate into one of the best wearing experiences I've ever found in a watch.

It's not just that this thing is compact and slim, either. The sweeping curved edges of the tonneau-shaped case also make things feel impressively compact, for a proper double-whammy. In short, it melts away and feels brilliant to wear.

Once you're over the profile, you'll notice the polishing. Fans of Grand Seiko will already be aware of the quality on offer here – it's some of the highest standard finishing work out there.

(Image credit: Future)

I'd go as far as saying that the fit and finish here was on par with the brand's big brother. You might not have some of the intricacies you'd find on the Grand Seiko, sure, but you also don't have that price tag. For the money we're talking about, this is a seriously good standard.

My review sample comes with the green dial employed, and I do think that's the best in the current offering. There's more texture and interest thanks to the sunburst design, which you just don't find on the purple and white dials.

Last, but certainly not least, the bracelet. It's a really vintage-styled design, which hugs every curve of your wrist neatly. The result is really comfortable, though with no micro-adjustment, you might be out of luck on sizing. Smaller links do help there, albeit with a little more play in the bracelet than you'll be used to from modern straps.

(Image credit: Future)

Is the King Seiko KS1969 worth the money?

Priced at £2,750 (approx. €3,180 / US$3,750 / AU$5,700) this watch occupies an interesting segment of the market. It's practically half the £5,000 price tag which many luxury watch brands seem to aim for, while being a significant step beyond the £1,000 mark we look to for great value.

In straddling between the two, I think King Seiko has really hit the nail on the head and found its slice of the market. Getting change from £3,000 for a watch like this feels like you're cheating someone – it's incredible value for what's on offer.