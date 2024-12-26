I tested Brioni Eau de Parfum Suave – it's the ultimate luxurious men's fragrance

I'm a massive fan of luxury men's fragrances. There's just nothing quite like wearing a gorgeous scent, set with the knowledge that bursts of beautiful fragrance are following you all day, like a classy shadow.

I'm fortunate to have amassed quite the collection of different bottles, along with hands on experience with a range of other scents to test for reviews. That's exactly what I've got today, with a bottle of the new Brioni Eau de Parfum Suave.

For the unaware, Brioni is a powerhouse of Italian fashion. Founded in post-war Rome, the brand is known for stunning suits crafted from luxurious materials. It's unapologetically Italian, and that's a big part of what makes the brand so sought after by those in the know.

The latest fragrance in the brand's collection is really no different. Trade out thousands of pounds worth of silk and some stylish leather loafers for a sleek brown glass bottle and a well-crafted scent, and you're most of the way there.

What does it smell like? Well, pretty fantastic, actually. I'm not really one for buying into the marketing, but it's hard not to get swept up in Brioni's description of this scent's target demographic, which reads, "For the man who is a legend, always elegantly at ease. This fragrance is an invitation to enjoy a gilded moment of serenity. To be at one with yourself and your surroundings."

Headline notes of amber, leather and spice tell you all you need to know here – this is a masculine scent in every sense of the word. At the heart of this fragrance, you'll find notes of vetiver and leather, paired off with sandalwood and amber.

In fact, the entire note card reads like a buzzword bingo for male scent. Fortunately, this bottle isn't just talking the talk – it can walk the walk, too.

On the skin, the overall profile is really pleasant. It's deep and spicy – the perfect accompaniment to an elegant night out. Think nice dinner and a classy cocktail bar and you're in the right arena.

Longevity also deserves a mention here. I've been wearing this on an almost daily basis since the bottle arrived, and I've been really impressed with it. You'll have no trouble getting through a full day at the office, with only the top notes burning off by the time I get home in the evening.

For me, this is pretty much the perfect scent. It's complex enough to take on different personalities for different events, yet rounded enough to make for a reliable everyday option.

Retailing at £125 (approx. $159 / AU$249) for a 100ml bottle, this is a pretty good deal. Sure, it's not going to be the cheapest bottle you'll ever find, but if you're willing to pay a bit more – without going into the crazy territory of some other brands – you'll get a true knockout.