The Omnilux Men LED face mask specifically targets male skincare needs

If you haven't come across the best LED face masks yet, then what have you been doing? Whilst they may make their users look like Darth Vader, they've been proven to effectively improve a variety of skin issues, ranging from blemishes to signs of ageing. Omnilux in particular has become a big name in LED light therapy, with its popular face mask earning five stars in our Omnilux Clear review.

As a result of the brand's popularity, Omnilux has also launched an LED face mask to specifically target male skincare needs. On average, men’s skin is 25% thicker due to a higher percentage of testosterone, meaning it requires deeper penetrative treatment. Omnilux Men is the only LED mask calibrated with the deepest penetrating wavelength of near-infrared light (1072nm) to get deep into the skin and provide visible results.

This isn't the first time LED light therapy brands have branched away from devices exclusive to women. CurrentBody recently launched its Skin LED Hair Regrowth Device, designed to reinvigorate scalp cells so they function more efficiently, therefore increasing hair growth. It's designed for both women and men, especially as the most common reason behind hair thinning is a genetics.

(Image credit: Omnilux)

Like Omnilux Clear, the Omnilux Men device is becoming increasingly popular as a non invasive treatment for the skin. It's developed to rejuvenate the skin with a simple and convenient device for any age, skin type or skin colour. Omnilux recommends three to five 10-minute treatments per week for four to six weeks, followed by one of the best moisturisers.

"Men's skin has been scientifically demonstrated to be different from women's, and an LED mask tailored specifically for men is a game-changer in this industry" said Dr Jared Jagdeo, MD.

The Omnilux Men has an RRP of £350.90 and is available worldwide.