The viral Boots LED face mask is finally back in stock – and it’s just £50 for 24 hours

Boots made history back in August when it launched its very own LED face mask – and it sold out almost instantly. Clearly, the demand for the best LED face masks isn’t slowing down anytime soon, especially when they’re this affordable.

After weeks of anticipation, Boots has finally restocked its sell-out beauty gadget, and it’s half price for just 24 hours. £50 for an LED face mask is practically unheard of, so I know I had to share the news immediately.

Usually priced at £100, the Save £50 offer is available exclusively on Boots' online store for 24 hours only on Friday 17th October, or whilst stocks last. That means if you’ve been waiting to try it, don’t hang about!

The Boots LED Face Mask is designed to be used for just 15 minutes a day, four times a week, over a minimum of four weeks. It provides even coverage across the whole face and offers four LED treatment modes to target different skin concerns, including anti-ageing, brightening, balancing or refining.

Check it out now on Boots’ website before it sells out – again!