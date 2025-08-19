I tried Hyperice’s new hot-cold knee gadget – and I’m ditching ice packs forever

With heavy squats on the schedule every week and the occasional long run thrown in, my knees are no strangers to stress – which means I’m constantly reaching for an ice pack or my hot water bottle. But after testing the Contrast 2 Knee from Hyperice – a new hot-cold therapy device with built-in compression – I’ll be ditching those for the foreseeable.

The device builds on the success of the original Hyperice X Kne e and is in fact the first contrast therapy device to land in the UK (its predecessor was only available in the US).

It uses thermoelectric systems to deliver instant heat, cold (or both), without the need for ice packs or hot water bottles, so that you can warm up and recover faster on the go, with no mess.

Can a device like this actually get really cold and hot though? Yes! In fact, I was pleasantly surprised at just how toasty and cool the Contrast 2 Knee gets.

Each temperature mode has five settings; heating up to a maximum of 49°C and cooling right back down to 4°C. You can manually switch between hot and cold, or there’s the contrast mode, which seamlessly does this for you.

It also offers five levels of compression to penetrate the temperature deeper into the tissue, aiding muscle relaxation, boosting circulation and reducing inflammation.

Plus, thanks to its compact size, I had no problem fitting it into my Built For Athletes Backpack, which meant it could accompany me to the gym, where I used it to prime my knees before my heavy squat session and afterward, so that they were in good knack for the rest of my workout. My knees weren’t in a ton of pain before I started, but I hit a new PB, so I’ll take that.

It’s also incredibly easy to use, which is something I’ve come to expect from Hyperice products. Similar to the Normatec Lower Legs and Normatec Premier, the Contrast 2 Knee features a simple OLED screen with three clearly marked buttons (like a snowflake for cold), making it intuitive to operate.

It’s not the only new device that Hyperice has launched as part of their new Contrast range either, there’s also the Contrast 2 Shoulder. Again, building on the success of its predecessor, the X Shoulder.

This is practically the same as the Contrast 2 Knee in terms of its technology, but as the name implies, it’s for those who suffer from sore, stiff delts.