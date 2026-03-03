This Eve mattress has a premium ‘flippable design’ for adjustable sleep – and it’s now half price!

March is Sleep Awareness Month, so now is the perfect time to upgrade to the best mattress to upgrade your sleep in 2026. There are plenty of mattress sales running at the moment, but the very best that I’ve found is from Eve.

Right now, Eve is offering 50% off on its bestselling mattresses, including its adjustable mattress, the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid. This Eve mattress has a ‘flippable design’ where one side is firmer while the other is softer, so you can completely customise your sleep surface, simply by flipping it over.

Shop the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid mattress deal

Originally priced at £999 for a double, the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid is now half price at Eve, taking this premium mattress down to just £499. This deal is also available in king and super king sizes, and the mattress comes with free delivery, a 200 night trial and a 10 year warranty.

Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid mattress – 50% off: at eve sleep Get the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid for half price in Eve Sleep’s sale. The brand’s first adjustable mattress, the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid is made of a mix of springs and foam and has a 28cm depth. Double: was £999, now £499 King: was £1,099, now £549 Super King: was £1,199, now £599

We gave this mattress four stars in our Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid mattress review , and commented that “one side is medium-firm and good for all sleeping positions, while the other is medium and best for side and back sleepers, and flipping it over to change sides is relatively painless.”

The Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid features reactive springs that are firmer at one end and softer at the other – hence the adjustable design. Memory foam is also present in the mattress which cradles the body, and has a zoning system to keep you cool at night and help regulate your temperature.

One thing our reviewer liked about the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid was its edge support. The mattress has foam rails that prevent it from dipping while you sleep and move around, giving it great motion isolation, too.

For more discounts on all Eve mattresses, check out these Eve mattress sales, deals and discount codes . If you fancy price cuts from different mattress brands, we have a full guide to the latest cheap mattress sales and deals from Simba, Emma, OTTY and more.