These mattresses are all rated 5 stars on Amazon – and they’re discounted this week only

This week is an interesting one, especially for us here at T3. On one hand, it’s Sleep Awareness Month, which means each week we’re focusing on a different aspect of sleep to share tips and advice to help you get a better night’s rest. On the other hand, it’s also the first day of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days, so in short… there’s a lot going on.

Rather than trying to tackle everything separately, I thought I’d kill two birds with one stone and round up some of the best mattress deals I’ve spotted in Amazon’s sale. Even better, every mattress below has an average five-star rating, so you can shop with confidence if you’re looking to upgrade your bed without spending a fortune.