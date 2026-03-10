These mattresses are all rated 5 stars on Amazon – and they’re discounted this week only

Amazon’s spring sale is already full of surprises

Silentnight Miracoil Ortho Mattress
This week is an interesting one, especially for us here at T3. On one hand, it’s Sleep Awareness Month, which means each week we’re focusing on a different aspect of sleep to share tips and advice to help you get a better night’s rest. On the other hand, it’s also the first day of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days, so in short… there’s a lot going on.

Rather than trying to tackle everything separately, I thought I’d kill two birds with one stone and round up some of the best mattress deals I’ve spotted in Amazon’s sale. Even better, every mattress below has an average five-star rating, so you can shop with confidence if you’re looking to upgrade your bed without spending a fortune.

Skepkn 9-Zone Gel Memory Foam (Double)
Skepkn 9-Zone Gel Memory Foam (Double): was £180 now £130 at Amazon
The Scepkn double memory foam mattress features a skin-friendly knit fabric and a breathable 3D mesh to promote air circulation.

Silentnight Miracoil Ortho Mattress (Double)
Silentnight Miracoil Ortho Mattress (Double): was £249 now £212 at Amazon
Featuring Silentnight's exclusive clever Miracoil spring system, this mattress has an extra firm feel that's ideal for anyone who struggles with support for their back.

TeQsli Memory Foam Sprung Hybrid Mattress (Double)
TeQsli Memory Foam Sprung Hybrid Mattress (Double): was £170 now £120 at Amazon
This is an orthopedic mattress, offering pressure-relieving comfort and support while maintaining a balanced sleep temperature.

Hiepunos Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress (King)
Hiepunos Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress (King): was £180 now £143.50 at Amazon
This king size mattress is made of 3D knitted fabric, comfortable and breathable, glass fibre free, meaning it's suitable for different types of sleepers.

Resspry Hybrid Mattress (King)
Resspry Hybrid Mattress (King): was £310 now £209 at Amazon
Featuring an innovative VAJRA spring induction system, this Resspry mattress is tailored to every pressure point of the body. 

