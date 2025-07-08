There's a Mac Mini in my future thanks to this Prime Day deal

One of the next big items on my shopping list is an M4 Mac Mini. The delightful little boxes are stacked with power, acting as the nucleus of your desktop setup.

Now, that purchase may come even sooner, as Amazon has slashed £100 from the price tag. You can pick up the base model right now for just £499 at Amazon!

That's a lot of tech for not a lot of cash. At the heart of this model – as the name suggests – you'll find the Apple M4 chip. That's a massively powerful processor designed in-house by the brand, and offering enough horsepower to bust through just about any task you can think of.

That features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, and is paired with 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That's not exactly tons of room for files, though it should be enough for most people to get going – particularly if you decide to pair it with an external hard drive of some sort.

It's a rare deal for Apple. While we've seen a handful creep into recent sales events, the brand is usually removed from them, instead offering incentives via gift cards or other accessories.

It's also built to work well with Apple Intelligence. That's the brand's take on AI-powered software, and now forms the cornerstone of its operating system across every device.

Speaking of which, this is the perfect accompaniment for anyone with an iPhone or an iPad already in their arsenal. While you certainly don't have to buy into the full ecosystem, the rewards for those who do are numerous.

Everything from the iPhone to the Apple Watch and even this Mac Mini will work harmoniously, allowing users to enjoy a seamless experience across devices. It's an enviable connection, and one which is the envy of those not using Apple hardware.