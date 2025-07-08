£700 off a staggering 5090 laptop? This Prime Day gaming laptop deal is seismic

Earlier this summer, I spent a fun few weeks blasting through a series of gaming laptop reviews, as a deluge of new models hit the market featuring Nvidia's latest generation of graphics cards (the RTX 50 series). One of the early highlights was from MSI, in the form of the MSI Stealth 18 HX AI.

Now, an even more powerful version of that laptop has been handed one of the biggest Prime Day deals I've seen this year – knocking £700 off the price of a laptop that packs in the most powerful GPU you can get. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is a true beast, and that means even with a huge discount, this is still a pricy deal, of course.

MSI MSI Stealth A18 AI+: was £4,499 now £3,799 at Amazon Expect to be able to crunch through even the most demanding modern releases without any issues if you pick up this amazing laptop from MSI. There are very few other 5090 laptops out there, let alone ones getting discounted for Prime Day.

This is an absolute unit of a laptop, and no mistake – it's got a huge 18-inch display that comes up to 120Hz in refresh rate, making for responsiveness that can match your frame rates at great performance levels. Sure, there are others that push higher, but the reality is that the vast majority of modern games look staggering at 120fps, and it can be hard to see the benefits once you go beyond that.

Really, though, the star of the show is the GeForce RTX 5090, which ensures that you can absolutely blast through games – I was getting superb performance even in really heavy new releases like Oblivion Remastered, which can make powerful machines look wimpy at times.

So, if you've got a big budget but still want to get a great deal, this is a huge one to check out. You'll be getting the best of the best, and saving money while you do it.