3 best Prime Day gaming monitor deals – massive price drops on OLED, 240Hz, Quantum Dot and more
If you're after a luxury gaming experience with a PC or even console, look no further
This Amazon Prime Day has already proved to be a cracker for gamers, especially when it comes to controllers and retro gaming, but what about those with PCs?
Well, you can treat yourself too as there are some top-level deals on premium gaming monitors, including huge, curved OLED displays and those with superhigh refresh rates,
I've been scouring Amazon myself to find the best and have managed to whittle it down to the three below. There are plenty of others too, plus other sizes at different price points, so there's definitely something for everyone in the sales.
Here are my three top recommendations. The first is very similar to the gaming monitor I'm using as I type this sentence too – and I love it.
Save a mighty 28% on this mammoth, curved 49-inch 5120 x 1440 OLED monitor, which comes with a superfast 240Hz refresh rate and glare-free screen. It also has a response time of just 0.0ms and is both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro enabled.
If you don't have the space for an ultra-wide 49-incher, this MSI has a Quantum Dot OLED panel, is curved, yet is sized in a more manageable 32-inches. There's a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It too has a 0.03ms response time.
If you're looking for a flat screen with a super-high refresh rate, you should take a look at this Philips Evnia monitor. It comes with a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 OLED panel with a staggering 360Hz refresh. There's also a 0.03ms response time.
What to look for in a gaming monitor
Unlike regular PC monitors, gaming displays need a few things to provide the best experience. A high refresh rate is helpful but not necessarily the be-all and end-all. It really depends on your gaming PC – after all, if your rig is only capable of 120Hz, or you plan to connect a PS5 or Xbox Series X, then you really don't need all those extra numbers.
However, the higher the refresh rate the smoother your games will look and feel if the rest of your equipment is capable.
Perhaps more important is the response time. OLED is an excellent display technology as it can provide incredibly fast response times – all of the above monitors boast just 0.03ms.
That means the actions you make will be instantly seen on screen, without any additional lag or delay.
In addition, OLED is arguably the best technology for contrast and colour saturation. Unlike LCD and LED panels, OLED doesn't require a backlight – its pixels are self-illuminating, which means they can turn off completely when not in use. That allows for truly deep, involving black levels.
Brightness might not be quite up there with the best QD-LED or IPS displays, but it's close and the rest of the benefits more than make up for it.
Do I have to be a Prime member to get the deals?
Unlike Black Friday, most of the deals available during Prime Day are exclusive to members of Amazon Prime (the clue is in the name). So you really do need to be a member,
However, if you're not already, you can sign up today for a 30-day free trial, snag as many deals as you fancy and you still have the rest of the month to decide whether you want to keep going before having to pay a fee.
