Cordless vs robot: which type of lawn mower should you buy?
Stuck between the two? Here's everything you need to know
If you’re torn between investing in a robotic mower or opting for a cordless model, you’re not the only one. The best cordless lawn mowers have been around for a while, with many brands refining their designs to make them one of the most popular choices today. Meanwhile, the best robot lawn mowers – despite existing for over 20 years – have recently surged in popularity, with sales skyrocketing. This growing demand makes choosing between the two even more challenging.
However, as T3’s resident garden tech expert, I’ve put together a detailed breakdown of the pros and cons of both options. By the time you’re done reading, you’ll have all the information you need to make the right investment.
What is a cordless lawn mower?
A cordless lawn mower is a battery-powered mower that operates without a power cord, offering the convenience of unrestricted movement. Unlike traditional corded electric mowers, which require a constant connection to an outlet, cordless mowers run on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, meaning they're a cleaner and quieter alternative to petrol mowers.
Things to consider before buying a cordless lawn mower
Lawn care has come a long way since the frequent use of the best petrol lawn mowers, but that doesn’t mean cordless lawn mowers have become any less popular. Thanks to advancements in battery technology, they are now more powerful and efficient than ever before. Whilst their run time may not always match that of robotic mowers, this largely depends on the model and battery voltage you choose.
For the average homeowner, cordless lawn mowers are also becoming much more affordable, especially when compared to robotic models. They may require slightly more maintenance, but if you're looking to keep costs down, you can't really go wrong.
If manual labor isn’t your thing, then a cordless mower might not be the best choice for you. However, there’s something satisfying about having direct control over your mowing patterns – something I personally enjoy. Cordless mowers also handle complex or uneven terrain much better than robotic models, but if the ground is too challenging, you’ll quickly find out.
Pros and Cons of cordless lawn mowers
Pros:
• More affordable than a robot mower
• Provides direct control over mowing patterns
• Can handle complex or uneven terrain better than most robot mowers
• No wires or gas required – just charge and go
Cons:
• Requires manual effort
• Battery life may limit mowing time (but it depends on what model you go for)
• Needs regular maintenance (blade sharpening, battery charging etc..)
What is a robot lawn mower?
A robot lawn mower is an autonomous, battery-powered mower that automatically cuts your grass without requiring manual operation. Using sensors, boundary wires or GPS, it navigates your lawn, trims the grass regularly, and returns to its charging station when finished.
Things to consider before buying a robot lawn mowers
On the other hand, robotic lawn mowers have traditionally been seen as more of a niche product rather than an essential tool. However, times are changing, and they have quickly become one of the most popular pieces of garden tech available today.
The first major difference between robotic and cordless mowers is the price. You’re unlikely to find a decent robot mower for less than £800 or $1,000 – although one of our favourite models is surprisingly just £400. That said, many robotic mowers require minimal maintenance and do most of the work for you, so whether the investment is worth it depends on your perspective.
Another well-known advantage is that mowing your lawn regularly keeps it looking its best, especially during summer. With a robotic mower, this happens automatically – even when you're not home. They’re also far more energy-efficient and typically have longer run times, making them a great option for larger lawns. That said, robot mowers can struggle with obstacles like toys, hoses, or uneven ground. However, newer models are addressing this issue with advanced LiDAR navigation technology.
The setup process can also be time-consuming, but many premium brands, including Husqvarna and Stihl, offer professional installation services. This feature is usually reserved for higher-end models, but it’s a great option if you want to avoid the hassle.
Once again, you’ll find the pros and cons below:
Pros and Cons of robot lawn mowers
Pros:
• Fully automated – set it and forget it
• Saves time and effort
• Quiet operation and energy-efficient
• Cuts grass frequently, leading to a healthier lawn
Cons:
• Higher upfront cost
• Might struggle with very complex or steep terrain
• Initial setup (boundary wires, calibration) can be time-consuming
• Can get stuck on obstacles like toys, hoses or uneven ground
What's the verdict?
If you value convenience, have a larger lawn, and don’t mind the higher upfront cost, a robot lawn mower is a great investment. It requires minimal effort, keeps your lawn consistently maintained, and operates even when you’re not home. However, setup can be tricky, and obstacles may still pose occasional challenges.
On the other hand, if you prefer a more budget-friendly option with direct control over your mowing pattern, a cordless mower is the way to go. It handles uneven terrain better, costs significantly less, and still offers great efficiency thanks to modern battery technology.
Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference, and whatever choice you make will be the best one for you.
Read 5 things I wish I’d known before buying a robot lawn mower next.
