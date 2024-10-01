Microsoft just added a huge free upgrade to CoPilot – has to be heard to be believed

Quick Summary Microsoft's CoPilot app upgrade rolls out from today, 1 October, bringing new CoPilot Voice for improved conversational AI experiences. CoPilot Vision will roll out to CoPilot Pro subscribers first, adding the ability for Edge browser-based visual context to improve your search and queries with AI-returned suggestions.

It was only a few months back, in May of this year, that Microsoft revealed its all-new CoPilot+ PCs – the company's take on the AI PC, with an artificial intelligence companion at beck and call to assist with your tasks.

Now the technology company has just revealed a major upgrade for CoPilot, with the introduction of CoPilot Voice. As the name suggests, this feature update is all about voice interaction – but with four voices to choose from and a conversational level of use that has to be heard to be believed.

Meet the new Copilot - YouTube Watch On

The responses are faster, it's easy to interrupt and redirect your experience, for a more fluid interaction that appears to be a major step forward. Microsoft has even humanised CoPilot Voice to include more advanced inflections and even conversational fillers. It'll make the best laptops even better from a user experience point of view.

The world of AI PCs is quickly advancing: from Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite to Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 powering these systems, chip-makers are getting better at offering hardware that can deliver the goods. Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is a great example of an AI laptop in its prime.

There's more from this Microsoft update, too, with Think Deeper added to the suite of CoPilot features. This is designed to solve complex maths and logic problems, as prompted by you.

There's also CoPilot Vision in the works for a future update, which operates natively in the Microsoft Edge browser and can effectively (with your permission) "see what you see and hear what you hear" as you navigate. In combination with CoPilot Voice you can easily ask for context-based suggestions with in-browser information used as source material in the AI assistant's answers.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft)

There's more to come, too, with Microsoft's Click to Do feature functioning in a similar way to Google's Circle to Search – enabling contextual search based on what's showing on screen, with simplified results to say, shop, locate an image, and more.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition, Windows will be bringing improved search functionality, removing the necessity to be ultra-specific by, say, filename. Thanks to AI, Windows on CoPilot+ PCs will be able to determine queries to return search results, including descriptions of pictures, for example.

The new CoPilot app begins rolling out from today, 1 October, bringing a fresher, lighter new look with it. The Think Deeper and CoPilot Vision features will roll out first to CoPilot Pro subscribers via CoPilot Labs – Microsoft's way of offering early access to new feature drops.